This Work-to-Play Jumpsuit Is Nearly $100 Off and ‘Incredibly Flattering’





We may or may not have a little bit of a jumpsuit problem. We simply just cannot stop buying them! We take issue with the word “problem,” though. If something is a problem, that means something is wrong. So why does buying and wearing all of these stylish jumpsuits feel so, so right?

We can’t stop, we won’t stop and we see no reason to. When an elegant and ceaselessly versatile jumpsuit like this one appears on our phone or computer screen, are we just supposed to ignore it and click away? We would never! And when it’s marked down to nearly $100 off its original price, we would be silly to do so. If that’s is a problem, we’re more than okay with leaving it unsolved!

See it: Get the Greylin Colleen Stitched Jumpsuit (originally $152) for just $56 at Anthropologie! Discount reflected in cart.

This Colleen Stitched jumpsuit has been racking up the five-star ratings, and shoppers “absolutely recommend” that we pick one up for ourselves. One said, “When I put it on, I knew I had to have it,” and that’s a sign that we definitely need to have it too. Reviewers say its cut is “incredibly flattering” and the “berry chic” color of the Burgundy shade is everything for fall. They love how they feel “very sophisticated” while wearing this piece — and if we’re feeling it, then we are, right?

One review that gave us instant heart eyes was from someone who bought this jumpsuit for their spouse, reporting that they “looked absolutely stunning” when they put it on. We’re sensing a gift idea! Hint, hint. We certainly can’t blame you if that gift is for yourself, though.

This Colleen jumpsuit offers the “same look as your favorite fit-and-flare, but with the comfort of weekend-ready denim” — one of the many reasons jumpsuits are perpetually on our shopping list. It features a soft, textured fabric with just enough stretch, and a modern contrast stitch detail in white dotting the seams. This detail is subtle by nature, but hugely effective in making this piece a must-have!

This jumpsuit also has side welt pockets at the hips, and yes, they are real pockets! What isn’t there to love about this Greylin piece? Making us swoon even harder is the removable tie belt that we can wrap around our natural waist to accentuate our silhouette. Add the back zip closure to this equation and we have undeniable perfection!

This jumpsuit can easily be worn anywhere from the office, to a wedding, to a Sunday morning brunch with the squad, to a date night with your significant other! Shoes, layers and accessories make all the difference. One shopper said that to dress it down, they opt for slipping on a denim jacket. Meanwhile, to dress it up for work, we can try a blazer instead. For a more formal occasion, how about a silky shawl? Or a faux fur coat? The options go on and on!

This jumpsuit is reported as fitting true to size, and it has some petite and plus sizes available, which we always love to see. Black is almost gone, but the royal red Burgundy still has sizes left, so let’s grab one before it starts to sell out!

