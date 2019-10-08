Here Are Our Favorite Items From Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut Sale





Is it just Us, or are there too many sales to keep track of these days? Now that online shopping is so popular, there are more incredible sales out there than ever before — and it’s only natural to be overwhelmed by all of the amazing deals.

Even so, there are definitely some shopping opportunities that stand out among the rest — namely, Anthropologie’s Freshly Cut sale. This is one of our absolute favorite brands to shop from, and they constantly keep blessing Us by replenishing their sale section on a regular basis. This is a blessing as much as it is a curse, because it makes it all the more difficult to sift through every single page of items and narrow down our carts. So to make things a little easier, we’ve rounded up our five latest sale products that we’re obsessed with!

1. This Simple Boho Top

The balloon sleeves and babydoll style of this top make it an instant classic that any boho girl needs in her closet. It can be worn loose with a pair of wide-leg flare jeans, or tucked into a cute miniskirt! It’ll be hard to find something that this doesn’t go with, making it an essential staple piece.

See it: Get the Siobhan Babydoll Top (originally $78) on sale for just $40 from Anthropologie!

2. This Embroidered Skirt

The intricate floral stitching in this skirt makes for an amazing eye-catching detail. It consists of a thick wool blend fabric that makes it ideal for the dawn of the cooler autumn months. It’s also the perfect cozy fall-to-winter transitional piece that can be worn bare-legged on warmer days — and with opaque black tights during the colder ones.

See it: Get the Alene Embroidered Mini Skirt (originally $150) on sale for just $100 from Anthropologie!

3. These Wide-Leg Hippie Pants

The design of this geometric print creates a super interesting look for these wide-leg pants. They make a major statement that’s adventurous enough for the trendy girl, yet they have a subtle edge that could still allow them to be office-appropriate. Pair them with a crisp white button-up for the workweek, or with a black tank and a leather jacket for a going-out vibe.

See it: Get the Marsden Wide-Leg Pants (originally $120) on sale for just $70 from Anthropologie!

4. This Adorable Mod Dress

The classic ’60s cut of this mod dress will truly never go out of style, and if you don’t own a staple shift dress like this one we strongly suggest you add it to your cart now! Even if you already have a similar piece, this one features adorable textured fringe detailing that makes it stand out. It’s available in black or hot pink, both of which are stunning option. Think of it as the flapper girl dress made for the 21st century!

See it: Get the Roxie Textured Shift Dress (originally $170) on sale for just $100 from Anthropologie!

5. This Slinky Patchwork Skirt

Though silk may be a light material, this dress has elements to it that make it perfect for the fall. Its patchwork print combines so many different patterns gives Us some chic scarecrow vibes — which is surprisingly fabulous! Layer a long black blazer over it with some black ankle boots for the perfect fall outfit.

See it: Get the Diane Silk Bias Slip Dress (originally $220) on sale for just $130 from Anthropologie!

Not the pieces that are calling your name? Check out the rest of the Freshly Cut Sale on Anthropologie here!

