Black Friday in February! Score Up to 75% Off Must-Haves From Coach Outlet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Consider this a Valentine’s Day blessing! Coach is essentially giving Us a second Black Friday in February thanks to the major sale that’s happening right now.

Get ready to treat yourself and save big while doing it, because you can currently score up to 75% off some of the brand’s most popular purse styles. We picked out our nine favorites to get you started, but there’s plenty more to explore! Fun fact: A few of these styles are actually on sale for an extra 15% off through February 16 with the code: FEB15 at checkout. Don’t forget the extra saving potential as you browse our top steals below!

This Classic Leather Backpack

Wearing a standard backpack may not always look chic or professional — but when it’s as iconic as this leather version, you can rock it anywhere!

Get the Court Backpack In Signature Canvas (originally $398) on sale for just $159 available from Coach Outlet — score an extra 15% off with code: FEB15 at checkout through February 16, 2021!

This Carryall Satchel

This satchel seems compact, but don’t be fooled. All of your essentials will fit comfortably!

Get the Prairie Satchel In Signature Canvas (originally $328) on sale for just $119, available from Coach Outlet!

This Colorful Crossbody Wallet

Why not make your wallet a purse? This piece is available in a slew of spring shades.

Get the Slim Envelope Wallet With Chain In Colorblock (originally $278) on sale for just $70, available from Coach Outlet!

This Bright Circular Crossbody

This sleek leather crossbody is designed in an unexpected shape that’s sure to stand out.

Get the Ellen Crossbody (originally $328) on sale for just $99, available from Coach Outlet!

This Sweet Floral Satchel

The tiny heart and floral hybrid pattern on this adorable satchel will make you smile.

Get the Rowan Satchel With Heart Floral Print (originally $328) on sale for just $115 available from Coach Outlet — score an extra 15% off with code: FEB15 at checkout through February 16, 2021!

This Trendy Belt Bag

Throw this belt bag on over any outfit to give it some streetwear edge.

Get the Court Belt Bag (originally $298) on sale for just $119 available from Coach Outlet — score an extra 15% off with code: FEB15 at checkout through February 16, 2021!

This Sporty Logo Crossbody

Coach is known for its “C” logo, and this crossbody provides an updated take on the timeless trend!

Get the Court Crossbody (originally $298) on sale for just $119 available from Coach Outlet — score an extra 15% off with code: FEB15 at checkout through February 16, 2021!

This Rainbow-Stripe Flap Crossbody

Is rainbow a neutral? This purse makes a strong case for it!

Get the Klare Crossbody With Rainbow Linear Quilting (originally $450) on sale for just $113, available from Coach Outlet!

This Elegant Convertible Carryall

Meet your new work staple! This bag has class written all over it, and it will fit everything a busy gal on the go needs. It’s also a great carry-on purse if you’re hopping on a quick flight!

Get the Lillie Carryall (originally $428) on sale for just $169, available from Coach Outlet!

Want to see more? Check out all of the deals happening right now at Coach Outlet!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!