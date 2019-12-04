This Must-Have Coach Bag Is $171 Off — But Only for a Few Days





Cyber Week is going strong at Macy’s, and while we wish it would never end, we know a week is just that — a week. That’s why we have no time to waste if we want to grab the last of the wild and crazy deals before they disappear for the remainder of the year and beyond!

Macy’s is currently offering up to 30% off in extra savings on plenty of designer picks and more, which meant we just had to check out the handbag section. Macy’s sale plus Coach equals Us clicking “Add to Bag,” and that’s exactly what happened when we spotted this fan-favorite satchel — now under $125!

Get the Coach Prairie Satchel in Pebble Leather (originally $295) for just $124 with code FRIEND at Macy’s! Code valid through December 9, 2019.

Shoppers say this is a “must-have” purse, flawlessly made for everyday wear. One reviewer also called it a “perfect match for a New Year’s Eve outfit,” in case you’re still looking for ideas for the big night! Reviews continue with the compliments, saying they “couldn’t be happier” with this “absolutely beautiful bag,” even “considering getting a second one” because they’re so in love with it!

This Prairie Satchel is made of a soft and lightweight pebbled leather, structured with a standout shape, curved at the top. It features two top handles as well as a detachable crossbody strap for versatility of wear — our favorite — and is accented with metallic hardware, ranging from gold, to silver, to a gunmetal shade depending on which color bag we pick.

Get the Coach Prairie Satchel in Pebble Leather (originally $295) for just $124 with code FRIEND at Macy’s! Code valid through December 9, 2019.

Also in front we’ll find an exterior pocket for mini, easy-to-grab essentials, a small hardware logo and a leather logo tag hanging from one of the top handles. Ready to explore the inside too? Undo the zip closure to the main compartment to check it out! Or, you know, just keep reading.

Inside this bag we’ll find a super spacious, lined main compartment with a 13.5-inch width to fit your everyday belongings and some extras as well. We can always appreciate a little bit of extra-ness in our life. There’s also an interior zip pocket for even more organizational possibilities!

This bag is currently available in five colors: Black, Mist (a cloudy sky blue), Red Apple, Metallic Graphite and Blossom (a petal pink). We can currently pick up two of these bags for less than the full price of one, so we say go for it if you want to! You’re saving $171 on a near-$300 bag — that kind of deal doesn’t come around every day!

Get the Coach Prairie Satchel in Pebble Leather (originally $295) for just $124 with code FRIEND at Macy’s! Code valid through December 9, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from Coach here and the rest of Macy’s Cyber Week sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!