These Chunky Coach Sneakers Are Seriously Trendy — And 50% Off!

We’re thoroughly obsessed with the funky sneaker trend that’s seemingly taken over the world these last few years. From the runways to Instagram, it’s all about kicks. The styles have gotten chunkier and a lot more out there, and we’re definitely loving all of the bold fashion!

Platforms have popped up on some of our favorite sneakers, and it’s everything. They give Us extra height that’s usually reserved for heels — plus, they look super cute to boot! If you’re interested, this pair from Coach is 50% off right now, which is a truly unbeatable deal!

Get the Urban Hiker sneakers (originally $195) on sale for just $98, available from Coach!

These Coach sneakers are inspired by nature, but definitely fit the bill of city-chic style. They’re made from a water-resistant rubber material that can help protect your feet against wet weather (score). Even better, they’re lined with faux shearling so that your toes are kept toasty — especially on cold days.

But the standout feature on these sneakers is undoubtedly the platform. It measures 1 3/4-inches tall, which adds the ideal amount of height. We also adore the black and white striped pattern that makes these shoes pop. They have laces that go all the way to the top and a strap that reaches over the foot. The strap is fastened with a signature turnlock featuring a Coach “C” gunmetal logo. At the top of the tongue you’ll also find a small piece of brown material that has Coach’s signature carriage logo embossed on it. There’s also a small tab on the back of the shoe that has a touch of hardware detailing.

You can easily slip these Coach sneakers on and off by using the zipper on the inside of the ankle. The sole is outfitted with grips that can assist you while walking on slippery surfaces. When you throw these sneakers on you’re guaranteed to turn some heads while strutting down the street. They’re the right amount of extra and can give you the finishing touch for any #OOTD. They will look great with some simple jeans or tights and a skirt — or even a dress!

One reviewer said that these are “amazing boots for cold snow or rain weather” and that they’re “warm and comfortable.” These are the perfect sneakers to wear when you need to keep your feet protected, but don’t want to weigh yourself down with heavy boots. These Coach sneakers were already on our radar before they went on sale, and now that they’re half off, there’s no reason not to pick them up right now!

