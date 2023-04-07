TSA-Friendly! Bronze on the Go With This Self Tan Travel Kit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bronze beauty! Many of Us are planning vacations right now filled with days spent lounging by the beach or hotel pool, which means we need to figure out our tanning situation ASAP! We want to glow in all of our vacation photos and feel confident in our skin. And we want something we can actually bring with us on our trip — especially if it’s an extended holiday!

Coco & Eve is an incredible shopping destination for all things self tanning, but if you’re specifically looking for something TSA-friendly to bring on your next trip, we have just the right set to recommend. It’s under $30 and reviewers are loving it!

Get the Self Tan Travel Kit for just $25 at Coco & Eve!

This set comes with both a 1.69oz bottle of Bali Bronzing Foam and a hypoallergenic tanning mitt. Perfect for your carry-on! There are two shades available too to suit your starting skin tone. This tanning foam is a game-changer in many ways. It’s lightweight, non-sticky and quick to dry, it has color guide technology to help you get an even finish and its color develops in just two hours — though you can always leave it on overnight for a deeper tan!

You know how we use color correctors under our foundation for the best look? This tanner even has a similar concept, boasting a green-grey base to help prevent orangey tones! It’s also made with 100% natural DHA. Product scientist Alexa Dinant explained how DHA (dihydroxyacetone) works for Coco & Eve’s blog:“A sugar derived active produced by a natural fermentation process, DHA reacts with amino acids in dead skin cells in the surface layer of the skin,” Alexa explains. “A chemical reaction takes place and compounds called melanoidins are formed. These brown pigments color the skin in a way that mimics a tan.”

This self tanner continues to stand out with its delicious tropical mango and guava scent. No dreaded biscuit smell here! Shoppers say it “smells amazing.” They love this kit so much, they “never leave home without it” and “can’t go for any other brand now.” They say it gives you the “most gorgeous deep natural Bali kissed tan you could wish for” — and with “absolutely no streaking.” Numerous reviewers also noted how it lasted throughout their vacations, as “a little goes a long way”!

With proper use, you should only need to reapply this self tanner approximately every five to seven days. Remember to moisturize to maintain results, and always exfoliate the day before!

