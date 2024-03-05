Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

All body washes are not created equal. Unfortunately, some of your favorites might actually be drying you out. That’s why it could be time to try something a little different. If you’ve got dull skin, itchy patches, or just feel like your skin could use a little more TLC, we’ve got something in mind.

The Smoothie Shower Gel at Coco & Eve is just $14, and it’s a bit of tropical heaven that you can lather up your entire body with. It’s a juicy, deliciously-scented body wash that you’ll want to smell over and over. These Balinese fruit bowl-inspired shower gels can help you cleanse, hydrate, and nourish your body with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and prebiotics. They’re sulfate-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced.

Get the Smoothie Shower Gel for just $14 at Coco & Eve!

There are two different scents to choose from: Lychee & Dragonfruit and Tropical Mango, both 10 oz. options that come in fun, light purple and dark purple-lidded bottles that you can squeeze out easily in the shower without spilling it everywhere.

These smoothie-like concoctions will quickly become your favorite body washes. Thanks to their mangosteen, papaya, coconut, mango and guava extracts as well as vitamins, minerals, amino acides and antioxidants, your skin will be looking positively radiant in no time.

Whether you need a new body wash or just want to try something with a new “smell” (because we definitely do that sometimes), you should absolutely give these luxurious gels a try. The power of fruit is well worth sudsing up with these specialized formulas, and your skin will thank you.