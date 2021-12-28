This Designer Down Parka Is Nearly 50% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re in need of a winter coat to help you brave the frigid temperatures over the next three months, now is the time to get your closet in order! Even though the season has only just kicked off, the post-holiday sales offer up some serious steals on cold weather gear that we can all appreciate.

Even some of the most sought-after jackets on the market — like this popular down parka from Cole Haan — are on sale for incredible prices. In fact, during Nordstrom’s famous Half-Yearly Sale, it’s available for 49% off its original price. Intrigued? We thought you might be. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket (originally $225) on sale with free shipping for just $113 at Nordstrom!

Winter coats like this one are hard to come by for less than $200. The parka is stuffed with equal parts down and feather fill for an extra plush and warm feel. It’s longer than similar styles, which means your frame will remain nice and toasty. Shorter jackets are just as chic, but the added length can come through once temps drop.

This coat has a double zipper design and a specific waffle-box quilting that helps lock in insulation to withstand chilly winds. Heat definitely isn’t escaping this parka anytime soon! We also adore the attached hood that you can adjust with the elastic drawstring sewn into the hem. You’ll also have elastic panels on the sides of the waist so that the jacket is more fitted and provides you with a less boxy shape when it’s zipped up. No awkward bunching here!

Get the Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket (originally $225) on sale with free shipping for just $113 at Nordstrom!

Right now, the jacket is available in four sleek neutral shades: olive green, navy blue, slate grey and a cashew brown. It’s no surprise that sizes are starting to sell out fast, so we would suggest you click quickly and add your top pick to your cart before the virtual shelves are empty! If you’re not sure which coat will fit best, shoppers say that it does run true to size if you don’t plan on wearing thicker layers underneath. You may not even need to layer chunky sweaters with this coat because of its warmth. Winter has nothing on you!

See it: Get the Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket (originally $225) on sale with free shipping for just $113 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Cole Haan Signature and shop all of the latest markdowns happening at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!