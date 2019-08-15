Prepare Your College Checklist! 9 Dorm Room Must-Haves for Every Student





Summer may be coming to an end but it’s actually one of the most exciting times of the year: Back-to-school shopping! If you’re heading off to college for the first time, it can be overwhelming to make sure you have everything you need. But freshmen, you’re not alone! It’s easy for even seniors to forget a thing or two on their dorm essentials checklist!

While the list may be lengthy, there’s just one destination for all of our shopping: Bed Bath & Beyond, the one-stop-shop for all of our college and dorm essentials. Don’t even have your checklist ready yet? Don’t worry, we got it covered! Here are the absolute must-haves that will have you acing the school year before it begins!

1. Bedding

The bed is the focal point of any dorm room, and the Polar Bedding Collection from UGG ensures it’ll be the star of the show! The comforter ensures year-round warmth, plus it looks so cozy. The pillows also add texture and style to any bed.

See it: Grab the UGG Polar Bedding Collection with prices starting at just $40 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Check out additional bedding also available here!

2. Closet Essentials

Your wardrobe is only as dependable as the hangers you’re using! We’re majorly obsessing over this sleek and sophisticated set. Unlike most plastic hangers, the slim design doesn’t waste closet space and the non-slip padding keeps clothes from falling off.

See it: Grab the Studio 3B 16-Count Slim Grips Hangers for $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Check out additional storage and organization pieces also available here!

3. Bathroom Must-Haves

This mesh shower tote can easily store a towel, toothbrush, shampoo and conditioner and yes, even your cell phone! It makes carrying your stuff from your room to the bathroom convenient and easy.

See it: Grab the Mesh Shower Tote in Grey for $10 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Check out additional bath items also available here!

4. Room Decor

Since we can’t punch tons of holes in our walls without getting a fine or in trouble with the R.A., we have a solution to making our rooms feel like home and showing off our personalities. This rug is so elegant and luxurious, our dorm room will feel instantly chic.

See it: Grab the Kaleen Posh Shag Rug with prices starting at just $37 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Check out additional decor also available here!

5. Desk Alternatives

The one guarantee that comes with college? Long nights working on term papers! Make those nights a little bit easier with this lap desk so you can work right from the comfort of your bed.

See it: Grab the Studio 3B XL Deluxe Media Lap Desk for $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Check out additional desk items also available here!

6. Laundry

You may not be a master at laundry just yet, but this basket will make you feel like it. It’s perfect to store and transfer all of your clothes to and from your room but it can also be folded when not in use. That’s motivation enough to do laundry!

See it: Grab the Collapsible Laundry Basket for $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Check out additional laundry items also available here!

7. Closet Accessories

One of the biggest problems in college dorms is the lack of closet space. Dorm closets are usually small and have zero storage compartments, so invest in specific ones for sweaters and for all the pairs of shoes that are sure to become under-the-bed clutter if they’re not stored properly.

See it: Grab the Studio 3B 6-Shelf Hanging Sweater Organizer for $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Also check out the Studio3B 10-Shelf Hanging Shoe Organizer for $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

8. Storage Solutions

Dorm rooms are the perfect opportunity to get creative with storage. Use one of these totes or bins to house books, bags, cleaning supplies, or virtually anything around!

See it: Grab the Collapsible Bin for $6 at Bed Bath & Beyond or the Studio 3B Heavyweight Grommet Tote (starting at $3) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

9. Smart Home

No need to reach for a phone or laptop to Google the answer to a question! Not only is it great for research, but it also plays music, streams videos to a TV with Chromecast and can manage everyday tasks, like setting up alarms and timers.

See it: Grab the Google Home Mini for $49 from Bed Bath & Beyond!

Still want more? Check out additional dorm room essentials also available at Bed Bath & Beyond here!

