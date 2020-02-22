Nearly 5,000 Amazon Reviewers Gave These Leggings a Perfect 5-Star Rating

Great leggings don’t have to cost Us a ton of money. The high-quality pairs that can be priced at $100 or more are definitely special — but if we only shopped the most expensive brands, we’d be completely broke! We have bills to pay and social lives to keep up with, so any way we can stash some extra cash is an opportunity we want to take advantage of.

Luckily, you can save big on activewear right now with these leggings that we found on Amazon. They have thousands upon thousands of amazing five-star reviews singing their praises. The people have spoken — they’re a must-have!

Get the Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Full-Length Yoga Pants for just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

These wonderfully colorful Colorfulkoala leggings are some of the best and brightest on the market! There are 12 different colors and designs to choose from — ranging from fun animal prints to detailed floral patterns. There’s even a Christmas-themed pair if you want to embrace the festive nature of the holiday season at the gym or while running errands!

These full length, high-waisted leggings were made to create a more enjoyable workout experience. They feature a great stretchy material that’s designed to give you a soft compression feel. They complement your figure beautifully and will surely provide you with plenty of extra confidence.

These leggings are full-length, and they also have a hidden pocket in the waistband for your convenience! It’s perfect for throwing your house keys in if you’re popping out for a run outside. They’re also ideal for going to a yoga class in or simply lounging around at home. You could even use these leggings as pajama bottoms if that’s what you’re in the market for!

Shoppers say that these leggings are made with “incredible quality” and are an “amazing Lululemon dupe.” They note that these are similar to the Align Pant, which cost nearly triple the price of the Colorfulkoala leggings! Save your credit card from stress by opting to pick up these leggings now — especially if you’re buying multiples!

