Get Your Bronze Glow Back With Kylie Jenner’s Go-To Tanning Foam

We’re starting to get bored of our new morning routine. Every morning we scare ourselves thinking there’s a ghost haunting our home — but it turns out we’re just seeing our own impossibly pale skin in the mirror. Either way, the horror persists. Remember the days of our sun-kissed, summer skin? It practically feels like they never even existed!

Now that we’re getting to the point of planning our first beach and pool trips of the year, however, it’s time that we circle back to an old standby to finally get our tan back into shape. A favorite of Kylie Jenner’s, this tanning foam is the best way to get that famous Bondi Beach bronze — even if you’ve never stepped foot in Australia!

Get the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Over a year ago, Jenner posted a photo of herself with her own bottle of Bondi Sands on Instagram, writing that it was her “new favorite at-home self tan all the way from Australia.” We obviously had to try it — and even after all this time, it’s 100% still an essential. That goes for nearly 900 Amazon reviewers too, who claim they’ll never bother trying another tanning product again!

Shoppers also say this is the one product that’s convinced them to finally stop going to tanning salons. They get compliments on their “naturally” bronze skin all the time from unsuspecting friends, and some say it even lasts for over a week. One of our favorite observations? That shoppers say it’s the best smelling self-tanner ever, even describing the coconut scent as divine!

This tanner is a lightweight foam, making it nice and easy to apply evenly all over the body. The results? Bondi Sands says you’ll never look orange or see streaks. Plus, the salon-quality formula is infused with aloe vera and coconut — so your tan may not only apply more beautifully, but your skin may end up feeling super soft and supple!

To use this foam, apply using long, sweeping motions on clean, dry, exfoliated skin. You can use a tanning mitt, but shoppers say latex gloves work too. Use any remaining residue on elbows and knees, then wait at least one hour before rinsing with warm water. Want a deeper tan? Leave on for up to six hours. Want an even deeper tan than that? Wait 30 minutes after your initial application and apply again to double up! Enjoy your glow!

