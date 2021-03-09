These Bestselling Dolphin Shorts Are a Spring Style Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we adore our leggings and joggers, we’ve been itching to wear shorts and finally let our legs breathe! Now that the weather is getting warmer by the minute, shorts are making their grand return to our athleisure wardrobe — and we’re endlessly grateful.

Naturally, we only want to wear the most comfortable pairs — like these from Colosseum on Amazon! They have over 10,000 reviews right now, plus they’re a bestseller in the lounge department. Clearly, these are must-have bottoms!

Get the Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Cotton Blend Yoga and Running Shorts for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.



Tons of shoppers are obsessed with how these dolphin shorts fit, which is music to our ears. They have a mid-rise waist with an adjustable drawstring, plus a fairly short inseam that clocks in at 3 1/2-inches long. If that seems too short for you, fear not — that’s exactly what’s great about the dolphin-style hem. You won’t be on display — you’ll be completely comfortable.

The curved edge on the sides of each leg is super flattering, and also gives your legs more mobility. This makes the shorts ideal for sleeping, lounging or working out! These shorts are available in a seriously wide variety of sizes, ranging from X-Small up to XX-Large. When you scoop up the size that’s right for you, we’re confident that the rest of the garment’s design will accommodate your body type.

Get the Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Cotton Blend Yoga and Running Shorts for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

These are live-in shorts, so plan to count on them constantly over the spring and summer months. There are a slew of fun colors and prints, and they’re incredibly affordable too. In fact, we’re picking up multiple pairs so we can rock them on repeat. Reviewers claim they’re the ultimate value buy, and we think it’s time to get in on the action. Start wearing these shorts 24/7 and let your legs have their moment in the sun!

See it: Get the Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Cotton Blend Yoga and Running Shorts for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Colosseum and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!