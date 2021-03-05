5 Ways You Can Wear These Bestselling Bike Shorts This Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Announcement: Bike shorts aren’t just for bikes anymore! They’re not just for other athletic activities either. Yes, we love pairing them with sports bras and track jackets for morning runs and flowing yoga sessions, but we don’t have to stop there. Over the past year or so, bike shorts have become a stylish must-have for any modern day fashionista.

We found the best pair of bike shorts to buy if you want to get in on this trend. These BALEAF shorts are number one bestsellers on Amazon with a mind-blowing number of reviews, plus a vast selection of colors and lengths. Even the price is right. And did we mention they have pockets? If you’re interested but need a little help envisioning how they’ll fit into your wardrobe, let Us help you out. We’ve come up with five outfit ideas to help you rock these comfy essentials!

Get the BALEAF High-Waist Biker Shorts starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

1. The Work/Play Look

Grab your favorite long-line blazer for this one. Bike shorts and blazers may not seem like they’re meant to go together, but once you make it happen, there’s no turning back. Pull on a crop top or perhaps a bandeau bralette and you’re set. For shoes, try low-profile sneakers or even a pair of heeled booties!

2. The Model-Off-Duty Look

Perfect for those in-between weather days, if you slip on these shorts and either a crew neck sweatshirt or a cozy fleece, you’ll be serving up Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner vibes. Add on a pair of running sneakers and some trendy narrow sunglasses to complete the look!

3. The Effortlessly-Chic Look

If you’re short on time but still want to make a stylish impact, this is the look to go for. Slip on a button-up shirt with a slightly longer length and undo both the bottom few buttons and the top few. You can also roll the sleeves up on your walk to the car or bus for that perfect amount of put-togetherness!

4. The Comfy-Casual Look

We all have oversized tees, and this is where they’re going to come in handy as more than just loungewear or sleepwear. Simply pull one on over a pair of these bike shorts and…you’re good! Add a pair of crew socks with chunky, dad-style sneakers, or you could flip the look around a little by going for flats instead — with or without the socks!

5. The Invisible Look

The shorts themselves won’t be making a statement in this look, but they will be a big help in letting another piece do just that. Wear them under a flowy dress to prevent not only revealing wardrobe malfunctions but thigh chafing and sweat as well. They’re moisture-wicking!

