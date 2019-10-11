Here Are the Top 7 Columbus Day Sales to Shop ASAP





The holiday season may not be here yet — but with a three-day weekend ahead for many, it sure feels like the most exciting time of year is on the horizon. Now, there’s still a bit of time before we’re shopping Black Friday sales, but in the meantime? The Columbus Day sales will serve as the perfect kickoff for anyone who’s looking to steal a few good deals here and there. Since holidays are meant to be enjoyed with family and friends, we’ve gone ahead and done all the dirty work here.

It’s time to throw on that out-of-office and kick back! For anyone who’s looking to leave the work at work, we’ve done it all for you. Wondering what sales are worth shopping and the ones that aren’t worth your time? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all of the must-shop, can’t miss Columbus Day sales going on right now. Seriously, they’re so good that you’ll be thanking Us later!

Macy’s

From now until October 14, shoppers can enjoy anywhere from 25% to 50% off women’s clothing, shoes, home and so much more! And the fun doesn’t stop there: Macy’s is also offering an additional 10% to 20% off those seriously coveted items if you use promo code: SAV at checkout! Some restrictions apply, see site for additional details.

YOOX

YOOX is the premier destination for all things designer! Basically, there’s never been a better time to score big on so many of our favorite brands. From now until October 16, YOOX has majorly marked down so many of their best-selling brands and what’s better than that? From October 11 to October 14, shoppers will receive an additional 25% off the previously marked down items. A-m-a-z-i-n-g!

PlushBeds

From now until October 21, shoppers can save on the following:

Additionally, use promo code PLUSH2019 at checkout to receive two free organic latex pillows plus a Plush luxury sheet set and protector with every latex mattress purchase or promo code PLUSH100 to receive an additional $100 off any bedroom mattress sale price in lieu of free bedding!

Yankee Candle

From now until October 14, when shoppers purchase two candles they’ll receive two large jar or large tumbler candles for free!

Wayfair

From now until October 15, Wayfair is offering shoppers a surprise sale marking down all of their bestselling categories up to 70% off. With everything from home decor to bed decor marked down, this is one sale that’s impossible to miss.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Happening right now, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering shoppers up to 50% off on a wide range of items. From kitchen to home decor and so much more, we’re recommending that it’s time to snag every single deal ASAP!

Lacoste

For a limited time, Lacoste is offering all shoppers an additional 20% off their purchase and even free shipping on all orders too! Consider Us sold.

