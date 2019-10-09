Shop Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event Right Now for Amazing Beauty Deals

Is your hair in need of a pick me up? Looking to buy some new styling tools or on the hunt for a new repairing treatment? If you’re ready to give your tresses a serious pampering, then you’re in luck! Ulta just launched their Gorgeous Hair Event, which runs through October 26, 2019.
Every day the beauty retailer is offering up select products for seriously discounted prices — up to 50% off! Whether you want to upgrade your current flatiron or are hoping to switch up your shampoo and conditioner, you’re guaranteed to find everything you need during this event. Check out our favorite products available during each day of the Gorgeous Hair Event, and get to shopping!
October 9:
- Revlon One-Step Paddle Dryer (originally $40), now only $20
- Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel (originally $8), now only $4
- tgin Honey Miracle Hair Mask Deep Conditioner (originally $18), now just $9
- We Are Paradoxx Online Only Hangover Hair Elixir (originally $35), now just $18
October 10:
- Wella Invigo Brilliance Mask For Fine Hair (originally $17-$29), now just $8-$15
- Bed Head A Wave We Go Adjustable Deep Waver (originally $40), now just $20
- Sexy Hair Big Sexy Hair Blow Dry Volumizing Gel (originally $18), now just $9
October 11:
- Love Beauty and Planet Smooth and Serene Argan Oil & Lavender Shampoo (originally $9), now just $5!
- Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron (originally $45), now just $23
- The Good Stuff Complete Repair Balm Conditioner (originally $9), now just $5
October 12:
- InStyler TURBO MAX Ionic Dryer with Customizable Settings (originally $100), now just $50
- It’s A 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Leave-In (originally $24), now just $12
- IGK Hot Girls Hydrating Conditioner (originally $25), now just $13
October 13:
- Paul Mitchell Express Ion Turbolight+ Hair Dryer (originally $150), now just $75
- Paul Mitchell Smoothing Super Skinny Serum (originally $29), now just $15
- Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Hot Off The Press Thermal Protection Hairspray (originally $18), now just $9
- Everpro Gray Away Temporary Root Concealer (originally $7), now just $4
October 14:
- Wet Brush Flex Dry Paddle Brush (originally $15), now just $8
- Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment Easy Precision Sprayer (originally $25), now just $13
- Nioxin Deep Protect Density Mask (originally $21), now just $11
October 15:
- Rusk Shining Sheen and Movement Myst (originally $15), now just $7
- Kyn. Restore Hemp Oil (originally $14), now just $7
- Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Frizz Control Styling Spray (originally $20), now just $10
- Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk for All Hair Types (originally $29), now just $15
October 16:
- Gold ‘N Hot Professional Ionic Soft Bonnet Dryer (originally $50), now just $25
- Macadamia Professional Nourishing Repair Masque (originally $36), now just $18
- Design Essentials Natural Almond and Avocado Detangling Leave-In Conditioner (originally $13), now just $6
October 17:
- Eva Nyc Spectrum Far-Infrared 1” Iron (originally $100), now just $50
- System Professional Repair Mask (originally $60), now just $30
- Eva Nyc Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer (originally $12), now just $6
October 18:
- IGK Expensive Alma Oil Hi Shine Top Coat (originally $29), now just $15
- Redken Nature + Science All Soft Shampoo For Dry/Brittle Hair (originally $22), now just $11
- Frizz Defense Titanium Ceramic Hot Air Brush 1-1/2” (originally $60), now just $30
- Pureology Style + Protect Refresh & Go Dry Shampoo (originally $28), now just $14
- Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream (originally $42), now just $21
October 19th:
- Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler (originally $14), now just $7
- T3 Online Only Polished Curls 1.25” Clip Barrel (originally $95), now just $48
- T3 Online Only Convertible Base (originally $100), now just $50
- ghd Air Professional Performance Hairdryer (originally $199), now just $100
October 20:
- CHI Silk Infusion Silk Reconstructing Complex (originally $30), now just $15
- CHI for Ulta Beauty Red Titanium Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron (originally $112), for just $60
- Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Tri-Wheat Leave In Conditioner (originally $18), for just $9
October 21:
- Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock (originally $22) now just $11
- Viviscal Extra Strength Hair Nutrient Tablets (originally $40) now just $20
October 22:
- Brite Make Me Pastel Purple Shampoo (originally $16), now just $8
- Hask Charcoal Purifying Dry Shampoo (originally $8), now just $4
- Hask Argan Oil Repairing Shine Oil (originally $6), now just $3
- Pravana Intense Therapy Leave-In Treatment (originally $20), now just $10
October 23:
- Sebastian Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray (originally $20), now just $10
- Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Volumizing Shampoo (originally $15), now just $7
- Keratin Complex Infusion Therapy Infusion Keratin Replenisher (originally $30), now just $15
October 24:
- InfinitiPro By Conair BabyBlast Compact Dryer (originally $35), now just $18
- Nexxus Comb Thru Volume Finishing Mist (originally $14), now just $7
- Curlsmith Curl Conditioning Oil-In-Cream (originally $26), now just $13
October 25:
- Hot Tools Golden Rose 1-1/4” Flipperless Curling Wand (originally $75), now just $38
- Naturalicious Online Only Moisture Infusion Styling Crème (originally $33), now just $17
- dpHUE Color Boosting Gloss + Deep Conditioning Treatment (originally $35), now just $18
October 26:
- Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment (originally $43), now just $22
- Elchim 3900 Titanium Ionic-Ceramic Dryer (originally $209), now just $105
- Alterna Bamboo Smooth Kendi Dry Oil Mist (originally $25), now just $13
