Shop Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event Right Now for Amazing Beauty Deals

Is your hair in need of a pick me up? Looking to buy some new styling tools or on the hunt for a new repairing treatment? If you’re ready to give your tresses a serious pampering, then you’re in luck! Ulta just launched their Gorgeous Hair Event, which runs through October 26, 2019.

Every day the beauty retailer is offering up select products for seriously discounted prices — up to 50% off! Whether you want to upgrade your current flatiron or are hoping to switch up your shampoo and conditioner, you’re guaranteed to find everything you need during this event. Check out our favorite products available during each day of the Gorgeous Hair Event, and get to shopping!

October 9:

October 10:

October 11:

October 12:

October 13:

October 14:

October 15:

October 16:

October 17:

October 18:

October 19th:

October 20:

October 21:

October 22:

October 23:

October 24:

October 25:

October 26:

Not your style? Check out additional deals from Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!