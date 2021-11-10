You’ll Never Want to Travel Again Without This Massaging Neck Pillow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Traveling can be so uncomfortable. Are these trips really worth getting up super early, waiting on long security lines, getting sore and restless on cramped flights and arranging confusing ground travel? Well…yes. There’s a reason we all do it. Yes, the destination is what we’re looking forward to most, but maybe the journey doesn’t have to be so unpleasant.

The next time you’re on an airplane, train or terminal, remember that you don’t need to wait until you arrive at your hotel to get into relaxation mode. Make every second of that PTO count by finding enjoyment in every moment thanks to this massaging neck pillow!

Get the Comfier Travel Pillow & Neck Massager With Heat for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This neck pillow is going to make everyone around you envious, but you might not even notice because you’ll be too relaxed. Its ergonomic design will fit the curve of your spine and provide 360° head and neck support, while the soft fleece cover and memory foam padding will provide major comfort, even before you switch this baby on.

Let’s talk about the functions that make this neck pillow stand out above the rest. It has three modes and six levels of intensity of deep tissue massage and vibration, along with two heating modes to further relax your muscles and provide stress relief. It has a pull-cord so you can keep it firmly in place, and it even has a built-in, rechargeable battery that can last up to three hours on one charge. That’s three hours of continuous use! It even has a detachable outer cover that can be washed, which is especially perfect for traveling.

This neck pillow weighs just over one pound, making it even easier to bring along with you, whether you’re heading to the tropics or even to work. It’s a must for anyone working from home, but we’d certainly recommend using it in the office too if you can, or on breaks during your shift. As long as you don’t mind your coworkers asking for a turn, that is!

While we definitely want you to consider grabbing this neck pillow for yourself, we also want to remind you how great of a gift it is. It’s a must for a frequent traveler or busy bee, but it’s also a fantastic choice for the person who “doesn’t want anything” or is usually impossible to shop for. It’s under $50 too — and on Prime!

