Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When hot weather finally rolls around, one of our first priorities is to say sayonara to our socks. The hotter your feet are, the hotter your entire body feels — so sandals are definitely the way to go. We wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to show off a cute pedicure anyway!

Sandals, however, do come with issues of their own. Sometimes the straps dig a little too deep, and when it comes to cushioning, there’s often little to none. It’s almost as if shoe brands are participating in some type of challenge to produce the stiffest sandals possible. And yet we still wear them. They are too cute! The blisters, the red marks, the pain and foot fatigue will all fade eventually, right? Well, maybe, but wouldn’t it be preferable to just pick up a more comfortable pair to wear instead? We’re not talking clunky orthopedic shoes here — we’re talking some seriously stylish picks. Check out five of our favorites below, all available at Amazon!

Dirty Laundry – Fun Stuff

Calling all ’90s lovers! These caged sandals capture all of the best parts of the decade’s iconic style, and the chunky heel is perfect for dressing up a look that needs a little (or 3-inch) boost. These shoes will keep you steady and happy on your feet with their comfy construction — and we’re obsessed, to say the least!

Get the Dirty Laundry Fun Stuff Sandal starting at just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Teva – Olowahu Flip Flop

Love your flip flops but wish they could be elevated just a bit? These Teva sandals take care of that with their multi-strap upper and foam cushioning. They are available in so many colors too!

Get the Teva Olowahu Flip Flop starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Sanuk – Yoga Sling 2

These sandals are designed to help you feet find their zen, the footbed made of actual yoga mat material. When you add in the stretchy sling upper and the spongey outsole, you get one seriously comfy sandal!

Get the Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Birkenstock – Unisex Arizona Essentials

You didn’t think we would make a list of comfy sandals without including a pair of Birkenstocks, did you? We would never! These waterproof slides are so lightweight and have a contoured footbed to help with weight distribution and proper posture. We can’t decide which color is our favorite!

Get the Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Skechers – Rumblers

You never would have guessed these were Skechers if you saw them on the street, right? With the memory foam cushioning your feet and the lightweight wedge heel propping you up underneath, you’ll feel like you’re walking on air in these!

Get the Skechers Rumblers starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want to shop more? See bestselling sandals at Amazon here and shop Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!