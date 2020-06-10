5 Dreamy Vogue-Approved Designer Dresses That Give Back

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon and Vogue have joined forces with the CFDA to create Common Threads, an online shop that supports independent designers. The name for the virtual boutique stems from A Common Thread, which is the foundation set up to support and raise awareness for the fashion industry, which has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While shopping the featured designers on Common Threads (20 and counting!), you’ll not only see fabulous pieces, but you’ll feel good about splurging on them. After all, it’s an incredible cause. Right now we’re in the market for beautiful summer dresses that make Us feel like goddesses, and we found five that we can’t strop daydreaming about…

This Crisp White Shirt Dress

White is the unofficial shade of summertime, so obviously we want a crisp dress to stun in! This one from Batsheva is an instant classic. You’ll definitely cherish it for years and years, since it will never go out of style.

Get the Batsheva Delsy Belted Dress (originally $480) on sale with free shipping for $350, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Floral Wrap Dress

The prairie trend is in full force, and you can get into it too thanks to this beautiful floral wrap dress! It’s both modern and nostalgic at the same time. We’re obsessed!

Get the Tanya Taylor ‘Liza’ Dress (originally $595) on sale with free shipping for $355, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Mixed-Print Floral Dress

Clashing prints combined with bright colors? Say no more. You’ll get it all with this flirty mini wrap dress!

Get the Tanya Taylor ‘Bianka’ Dress with free shipping for just $200, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Ruched Polka Dot Dress

Can you say Hamptons chic? This dress can help you live out your classic East Coast summer dreams!

Get the Tanya Taylor ‘Eden’ Dress (originally $425) on sale with free shipping for $255, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Gingham Print Dress

A two-in-one garment is always a hit in our eyes. You can wear this adorable piece as a maxi skirt, or attach the bow straps and rock it as a dress. It’s totally your call!

Get the Batsheva Amy Convertible Tiered Dress/Skirt (originally $380) on sale with free shipping for $275, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop everything else from Common Threads here and see all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!