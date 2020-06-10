These Loose Knit Tank Tops Are Summer’s Answer to the Sweater Vest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You don’t need to wear something totally over-the-top to stand out! When it comes to style, we appreciate when a garment has subtle design details that do the work for you. Sometimes, a basic piece that has just a touch of something special can make you feel beyond glamorous!

That happens to be the case with these trending tank tops on Amazon. They may appear fairly basic at first glance, but when you look closer, you’ll quickly realize that they are far from your average tank!

Get the Sherrylily Women Oversize Scoop Neck Tank Top for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

These loose, casual tops are made from a light knit material that has some sheen to it. Think of it as a summer sweater vest! The thread features metallic elements, and in the right light, you can truly sparkle and shine! We can immediately picture just how incredible these knit tanks will look in the late afternoon sun — and just think of all of the looks you can create!

These tanks have a fairly low scoop neckline, which dips even further on the back. The straps are thin and won’t feel tight on the shoulders, and the fit isn’t designed to be constricting. Some shoppers actually said that these tops can run slightly on the larger side — so if you want your tank more fitted, you can consider going down a size. We love the long, laidback look of these tanks. You can tuck the front into a pair of jeans, let it dangle or style it in so many other fun ways! You can even try teaming it with a high-waisted skirt for a night out.

All of the color options are truly beautiful. The majority of the shades have a muted look to them, which makes the sheen of the knit completely pop! There are solid hues and a selection of color-blocked options as well. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any of the choices here. This is definitely not your grandfather’s sweater vest, but it is the top of the summer!

