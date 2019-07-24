



When we travel, whether it’s a long weekend or a big globe-trotting vacation, our suitcases are stuffed to the brim with so many clothing options, shoes and products. Of course, we leave some space to pick up goodies along the way, but we often end up leaving little room for our own accessories. So when it comes to packing, it’s best to just have one designated purse we can rely on while traveling.

First and foremost, the bag we bring along must be stylish — that’s a given. We also need it to be versatile to work with every outfit. But the versatility shouldn’t stop there. The ideal purse we dream of can switch from a crossbody to a clutch to a shoulder bag in a matter of seconds. We’re not asking for too much, either, because we found all of that and so much more in this timeless convertible bag, which is up to 60% off right now!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Sloan Editor Leather Shoulder Bag (originally $298) with prices now starting at just $117 at Macy’s!

It doesn’t matter if we’re traveling for a trip or just our everyday work commute because the MICHAEL Michael Kors Sloan Editor Leather Shoulder Bag is the easy-to-wear purse that will make life easier overall. This bag is sleek, sophisticated and seamlessly pair with joggers just as well as it can with a cocktail dress. But the versatility doesn’t end there.

The true magic of this bag? It’s convertible thanks to the removable and adjustable straps! We can lengthen them to make it a crossbody style or shorten them to turn it into a shoulder bag. We also have the option to ditch them completely and carry it around as a clutch! How many bags can do all of that and look this cute?

This leather bag comes available in three colors, all of which feature the same eye-catching exterior gold hardware on the lock closure. The black shade is the best bet for a basic since it will match with everything from a T-shirt and jeans to dressier jumpsuits. The same can be said for the Admiral hue, which is a dark navy blue. There’s also a light and subtle Soft Pink shade that’s effortlessly feminine and still just as sleek.

Thanks to the lock closure front with the Michael Kors logo, this bag was strategically designed to keep all of our day-to-day necessities locked in tight and secure. The credit card pocket and an interior zip pocket are great when we’re looking to go wallet-free while keeping our must-haves safe and sound. The open compartment is as spacious as ever and can easily fit all of our essential items.

We’re not the only ones loving this perfect purse because so many reviewers are, too! Across the board, the adjustable strap seemed to be everyone’s favorite feature. It was great when looking to wear it as a crossbody during the day or over one shoulder come night.

Another reviewer said this was one of the most beautiful bags they’ve ever seen, while another reviewer said it’s one of the most versatile. Whether we’re traveling overseas, treating ourselves to a long weekend away or just headed for a night out, let’s give all of ourselves peace of mind by rocking this perfect purse!

