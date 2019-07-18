



Is anyone looking for an all-in-one piece that comes ready-to-wear? Consider a jumpsuit! It’s the perfect piece for any reason, season or occasion. A well-fitting jumpsuit can travel to work and wherever we have to go afterward, whether it’s date night, an outing with friends or a last-minute event. Jumpsuits are just as great for just about any event on our calendar, too!

What’s even more amazing? How versatile a jumpsuit can be. The right one can be dressed up or down and look brand-new with a few minor adjustments. Does this sound a bit too good to be true? Well, it’s not because this bestselling jumpsuit has reviewers smitten over the flattering fit and the extensive versatility.

See it: Grab the Strapless Sweetheart Neck Jumpsuit for $88 with select colors an additional 50% off, while supplies last available at Express!

The Strapless Sweetheart Neck Jumpsuit is so perfect, it’s worth the five-star rating from over 500 reviewers. Yes, there are hundreds of reviewers in full support of this one-piece and we certainly cannot blame them.

It comes available in seven sensational shades including pitch black, neon pink, blue, light brown, celestial blue, red and seafoam green. Each shade is just as stunning as the last and there is no wrong way to go here.

The design of this jumpsuit is simple and simply stunning. The strapless design has a balanced sweetheart neckline that’s subtle and striking. It’s alluring and will give everyone an instant boost in confidence in a matter of seconds. The tapered leg isn’t quite Capri-length, but aren’t so long where these pants will drag if we choose to wear flats.

The fit is definitely the best part. It’s made from stretchy fabric with spandex and has an exposed back zipper to get it on and off easily. There are also slant hand pockets which work wonders for the flattering fit.

Since the fit is so great, it’s the day-to-night piece we’re all in desperate need of. It can help to enhance all of our natural curves and accentuate them in all the right ways. Don’t believe Us? Hundreds of reviewers claim this jumpsuit has one of the most-flattering fits they’ve ever come across. One reviewer said it was the best investment they’ve ever made while another reviewer said they loved how it fit like a glove! So many reviewers said the sleek zipper gave this jumpsuit a tailored fit that we can all appreciate.

Shoppers said they wore this jumpsuit to so many different events, we felt inspired, too. We loved the reviewer who mentioned it was the perfect bridal shower outfit. For a dressed-up event, we’d recommend adding a pair of block heels, some dainty jewelry and a chain bag.

But fear not because it’s not exclusively reserved for bridal showers or special occasions. This versatile jumpsuit can be worn anywhere and even at any time of the year. Whether we’re heading off to a family function, afternoon lunch or just going to work, add a top layer depending on the season. We can choose from a leather jacket, trench coat or even light cardigan to adjust to the weather appropriately. Add pumps for professional settings, slip-on sneakers for a casual day or sandals in summer and we’ll be good to go anywhere in this versatile jumpsuit.

