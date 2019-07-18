This Lacy Dress Has the Cutest Cutouts and We’re Obsessed





Sometimes, a new dress feels like an epiphany — like nothing truly ever made sense in our life before we came into contact with it and the stars suddenly aligned. Trying it on feels like beginning anew, but with more confidence and total control over our own destiny.

That’s the exact feeling we’re getting with the superdown Remi Lace Minidress. This stunning number may be “just” a dress on the surface, but it’s opening up a whole new world to Us, and it’s truly a beautiful world!

Shoppers say this Remi dress is a “must-have” for their closet. Not only is it “so cute and flattering,” but they’re even noting how surprisingly comfortable it is! Some lace dresses can be scratchy or stiff, so this is a welcome relief. Some shoppers mentioned a few occasions and places they wore this dress, such as a graduation or to their own bridal shower, and we can think of endless more scenarios in which we’d love to rock it!

This minidress is a luscious cream shade with a gorgeous white lace overlay, leading to frayed lace trims at the hem and neckline. The hem hits at mid-thigh, and the plunging neckline forms a deep V shape, the trim creating an unpolished accent that perfectly complements the elegance of the dress, all the while providing stylish coverage.

At the natural waist, instead of a belt or an elastic panel, there are cutout details running horizontally across the body. We’ll find two narrow rows of a ladder cutout pattern that creates the same cinching effect on our silhouette as a belt or elastic panel would, but with a majorly alluring and intricate visual element.

This fitted minidress has spaghetti shoulder straps that are actually adjustable. They run all the way down to the fairly low-cut back, leaving us plenty of room to adjust for the perfect fit.

If we’re looking for always-on-trend, young, fun and high-quality pieces, superdown is always the answer. The brand creates so many premium pieces like this dress, keeping prices affordable so we can actually wear them and not just dream about them!

Speaking of wearing pieces, let’s talk about wearing this dress. As one reviewer mentioned, this dress is a great go-to for a cute yet slightly upscale occasion like a bridal shower. Because its coloring is so neutral, we’d love to see this dress paired with hot pink heels or silver stilettos, but it would work equally well with black or even matching white shoes. That’s why it’s so great — no matter what our style is and what other pieces we own, this dress will make them work and make them work amazingly well!

If we want to make this dress a little less dressy, we can with ease. Let’s say we’re going to a concert, for example. We’d pair this dress with a leather jacket or even an oversized denim jacket and, for footwear, grab a pair of wedge sneakers or even combat boots!

Check out the Fit Predictor on Revolve’s site, just under the size selection options, to make sure this dress will fit flawlessly from first try-on. It’s about time the stars aligned, so let’s not put it off any longer!

