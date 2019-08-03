This Under-$100 Wrap Dress Is Universally Flattering





The easiest way to get us out of sweats or leggings on lazy days is to dangle a wrap dress in front of our eyes. We want to wrap ourselves up in a wrap dress and never come out! Wrap dresses are potentially the most flattering pieces on the planet, and we can never have enough!

The Halogen Wrap Dress is a day-to-night dress, but we might as well call it a 365 dress, because that’s how many days we want to wear it per year. This dress would seriously look amazing on anyone, no matter our height or body type. Actually, now that we think about it, there is one way to get Us out of this dress — get one in another color that we can change into!

Whenever shoppers wear this dress out, they always receive a ridiculous amount of compliments, according to reviews. That’s what happens when a dress hits every part of our body at just the right place and accentuates all of our best features! Shoppers say that wearing it even makes them feel empowered and beautiful. They say it’s gorgeous in person and love how versatile it is, able to be dressed up or down for summer, winter and all that’s in between. They even love the soft feel of the fabric, which is so easy to care for and takes true effort to wrinkle!

This dress is true wrap style with a fabric tie at the natural waist, creating a cinching effect – but a totally customizable one! Tighten it up or loosen it up at will for a fit that can adapt to our body by the minute. Of course, to go along with this waist tie, this dress also has a surplice V-neckline. The perfect neckline for accessorizing with anything from a choker to a delicate chain necklace!

This Halogen dress is soft and flowy, but it tapers at the wrists with wide cuffs to keep our hands free and to add stylish structure. Its hem hits at the knee, and the flared effect of the skirt is emphasized by the cinched waist, creating an enviable silhouette!

This dress is currently available in four colors/fun patterns: Taupe Animal Print, Red Chili, Black and Black Stripe. Can’t choose a favorite? Neither can we! That’s why we love this dress being under $100.

To dress this piece down for a casual setting, a pair of slip-on sneakers would be the first thing we’d grab. Shoes can change everything within an outfit. Ankle booties would be a great choice too! For a more professional look, a pair of flats or chunky block heels would be our top choice, and we’d finish off the look with a slick, low bun! For something dressy, like a date night or a wedding, we’d swap the shoes out for stilettos and throw a curl in our hair. We can even accessorize with a pearl headband!

Make sure to grab one while it’s hot and experience the wrap magic!

