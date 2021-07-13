This $17 Summer Clutch Seriously Goes With Every Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want to put the stylish cherry on top of a strong summer look, you need the right accessories. Sure, you could always reach for your go-to leather crossbody, but why not get into the festive seasonal spirit with a great straw bag?

We like to think of straw purses as the espadrilles of the handbag world, and if you’ve always wanted your very own, we found a fabulously affordable option to buy now! Plus, it’s from Amazon — which tends to mean fast delivery. You’ll have plenty of sun-soaked summer days to use it! Want to know more? Keep reading to find out.

Get the COOKOOKY Women’s Straw Clutch Bag for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

This adorable clutch from COOKOOKY is the ideal size to take with you when you simply don’t need to tote around tons of essentials. It fits your phone, card case, lipstick and a compact for touch-ups. You don’t need any more than that when you’re hitting the town on a hot summer night!

You can currently pick up the option that comes with the wrist strap, but we’re loving the version that includes a detachable gold shoulder strap. The color of the metal pairs perfectly with the light beige straw and instantly elevates the look as a result.

Any type of sundress will look amazing with this clutch, and you can even try teaming it with a pair of espadrille wedges for a matchy-matchy moment! While this bag is completely on trend, it’s not going out of style — so consider it a wise investment. Shoppers also claim that the quality of this purse far exceeds its affordable price, so you’re bound to get your money’s worth. It’s never too late to add to your seasonal accessory collection. If you’ve been on the hunt for a small summer purse, this might be the one!

