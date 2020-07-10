These Cooling Face Masks With UV Protection Are Perfect for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in the midst of the summer, and there’s no denying that it’s getting hotter by the minute! Usually we ditch as many layers as possible to keep ourselves cool in the humid climate, but this year we actually need to add one: our face masks.

Yes, it’s not ideal — but we have to keep in mind that the pandemic is still happening, and COVID-19 is a major threat to the health of those around Us. While there are still many questions about the infectious disease, we do know that wearing a face mask when you go outside is a great way to help prevent the spread. Medical experts state to wear a mask, and we’re listening to the professionals here! To make things feel a bit more bearable, you can rock this UV-blocking mask which was created to keep you cool.

These simple stretchy masks block out 98% of UV rays, which will surely help you feel more comfortable than other options on the market. We want to spend time outside and enjoy the benefits of the season, but we have to take proper precautions in the process. Thankfully, this mask might just be the solution to our face covering fears.

You can pick up this mask in two staple shades: black and white. While they are both safe bets that will team seamlessly with your wardrobe, we think the white may be the best move for the summertime. Wearing white can bounce off UV rays, while black absorbs the heat more readily. You can never have too many face masks in your home to have on rotation, and this one is an excellent choice to add to the collection!

