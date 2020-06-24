This Face Mask’s Cooling Technology Makes It a Must-Own for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s been hot lately. Like, really hot. Summer comes at you fast, no matter how prepared you think you are. And this year we’ve had to deal with adding an extra element of fabric to our daily ensembles: face masks. We understand their importance, of course, and are dedicated to wearing them while out in public, but wow, they can get seriously hot!

We get that it’s annoying. Maybe you finally found a face mask you really liked…but then the 80 or 90 degree weather hit, and suddenly all you wanted to do was rip it off your face. Now you have to find another one that features all of the elements you like…and keeps you cool in the summer? Sounds impossible. But it’s not. That’s why we’re here, after all. Introducing: your favorite new summer mask!

Get the Coolibar UPF 50+ Crestone UV Face Mask for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020 but are subject to change.

This Coolibar face mask is made with UCmax fabric, a blend of breathable micro mesh, which you can see if you look closely, and a four-way stretch fabric for maximum comfort. It’s soft, it’s lightweight and it’s definitely breathable. It won’t feel like you have a sweatshirt wrapped around your nose and mouth!

This reusable mask is engineered with Coolibar’s Cooltect technology, so it’s definitely something you want to have on hand when the temperatures rise and the humidity thickens. This technology is specifically made to wick away moisture and keep your skin cool and dry under your mask so you won’t soak it through with sweat!

The cooling aspect is just the beginning. This mask is also made with flat-lock seams for comfort and has built-in ear cutouts to prevent any pulling or tugging. There’s also a wire hiding at the nose that you can adjust for the right fit. Speaking of the right fit, this unisex mask even has an elastic band around the back, so it can be stretched accordingly to fit your head!

Wearing this mask might not only help you protect others from potentially dangerous droplets, but it’s known for its UPF 50+ protection too, claiming to block 98% of UV radiation. That means it’s an essential tool for fighting sunburn, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and dangerous skin conditions. We are definitely grabbing ours right now!

