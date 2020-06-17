This Icy-Cool Face Mask Has Comfy Cutouts for Your Ears

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re learning a lot about face masks this year — what we like, what we don’t like and what we’d be comfortable wearing for hours at a time. Some are breathable but uglier than anything, while others are cute but have painful ear loops. Pretty much every positive comes with a negative in tow. It’s a package deal, it seems!

Still, our search continues. If we’re not completely satisfied with something we’re wearing pretty much every single day, then we’re not going to settle; we’re going to shop our little hearts out. How else would we have come across such a perfect mask like this one?

Get the ARRUSA Summer Cool Face Cover starting at just $15 at Amazon!

We looked so hard to find something about this mask we didn’t like. We thought maybe the material would be too heavy, or it would slip down our face — but we came up with nothing. And that’s a good thing! This mask has actually managed to get every little detail right, starting with the ice cotton fabric — a must for summer. It claims to absorb sweat to keep you feeling cool even in scorching weather, but that’s not all!

This fabric also may provide SPF400 protection, made to prevent damage from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. It may also protect against dust, sand, windburn and dangerous airborne particles or droplets. It’s also smooth as silk and highly elastic, able to stretch in all directions. This elasticity is major — finally a mask that won’t squash our noses!

One very impressive feature of this mask that you don’t typically see in balaclavas or neck gaiters is the ear cutout design. Yes, this mask has built-in ear hooks to keep it properly pulled up. This means no pulling on your ears, no squeezing on your face and no having to touch your face to pull your mask back up!

This breathable face mask is currently available in six colors, including a blue camo print. We recommend grabbing one soon since everyone is on the lookout for a great face mask right now. Plus, it can be used in so many other ways too. Try it as a wristband, headband, scarf, cap, hat lining and more!

