This Cooling Ice Silk Face Mask Is Made for the Summer Heat

Whew! It’s been pretty hot lately. Of course, we were mentally prepared for summer weather. We have been for a long time. Physically prepared though? That’s another story. We love Us some sunshine, but when the humidity starts to play its role and the temperatures approach triple digits, we start to struggle a bit — especially when we’re wearing face masks!

Wearing a mask in public is as important as ever right now, but that stifled, overheated feeling that comes with wearing one is only made worse by the weather. It might be time to swap your favorite spring mask for your favorite summer mask. Don’t have a favorite summer mask yet? This icy-cool one is ready to claim the title!

Get the Jjyee Ice Silk Cooling Face Scarf starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This face covering is made of 100% ice silk material. Not only is this material soft, lightweight and super stretchy, but it’s made to keep you cool, calm and collected — emphasis on the “cool.” It’s moisture-wicking, made to transfer heat and humidity away from your skin. The brand even demonstrated this by measuring skin’s surface temperature, and then measuring it with this mask on to show the difference!

Want to maximize the cooling effect even more? Some shoppers like to dip it in cool water just before putting it on. The water won’t drip or have you feeling clammy or irritated the way normal fabric would!

Another amazing feature of this mask is the ear cutouts. At first, it looks like any old balaclava or neck gaiter, but those cutouts are so useful. No more muffled sound, first of all, but even more importantly, the mask will stay up without any skinny strings pulling on the backs of your ears!

This mask is a favorite for protecting against UV rays, dirt, dust and allergens, and it’s quickly become an essential for slowing the spread of harmful airborne particles as well. It’s one size fits most and currently available in five unisex colors — though only a couple have the ear cutouts. There are at least 12 ways to wear it too. Try it as a face mask, beanie, pirate bandana, scarf, armband, hairband, ponytail holder or anything else you can think of!

