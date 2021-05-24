Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to change things up a bit for summer? How about a little mix-and-match action? Mixing and matching bikini tops and bottoms can result in so many cool looks, but we also understand if it seems intimidating. It can be hard to know if the risk you’re taking is paying off or not!

That’s why we picked out 17 bikinis that take care of the mix-and-match aspect for you. They’re perfectly pre-mismatched, so their tops and bottoms coordinate, but they’re not exactly the same color or the same pattern. Of course, you can still mix and match them with any other tops and bottoms in your wardrobe if you’re feeling a different pairing too. Double win! Let’s take a look:

17 Coordinating Bikini Sets That Are Pre-Mixed and Matched

1. With a ribbed blue top and a lighter blue floral bottom, this CUPSHE bikini sets the standard for mismatched bikinis. We love how the ties on the bottom pull the look together!

2. Red, strappy top. Bold, patterned bottoms. What do you get when you put them together? This ultra-popular SweatyRocks bikini!

3. This CharmLeaks bikini has snakeskin print bottoms and a black top, but you can see the strings on top are snakeskin too to subtly match!

4. How about solid bottoms and a patterned top instead? This CharmLeaks bikini has a colorful feather pattern up top with sleek navy bottoms!

5. We love the way this ZAFUL bikini plays with different greens: solid neon on top and teal on the botanical bottom print!

6. Let’s mix some prints! This CUPSHE bikini is pink floral on top and black-and-white stripe on the bottoms!

7. This Tutorutor bikini demonstrates that sometimes even unexpected pairings can pay off, thanks to its sporty, single-stripe top and leafy bottoms!

8. The pineapple print bottoms of this SHEKINI bikini gorgeously coordinate with the yellow top without being too matchy-matchy!

9. The simple, ruched bottoms beautifully complement the bolder, ruffled top of this Tempt Me bikini!

10. The black-and-white striped top and hot pink bottoms of this GEEK LIGHTING bikini make up the swimwear pair we didn’t even realize we so desperately needed!

11. The red-and-white striped top and buttoned navy bottoms of this COCOSHIP bikini combine to create such a cute, retro, sailor-inspired look!

12. This Dokotoo bikini combines two different florals and adds a little ruffle detail up top for a set that looks like you matched it perfectly yourself!

13. This HIFUAR bikini has a cute top that looks almost like a tied-up crop top, but it adds on even more cuteness with polka dot bottoms!

14. The black top and leopard print bottoms of this Aixy bikini are going to leave you looking like a total star!

15. Rather have a leopard top and black bottoms? Check out this fun ZAFUL bikini!

16. With a busy pattern up top and solid bottoms, this CharmLeaks bikini is open to plenty of potential pairings!

17. Simple and sweet (and stunning), this SOLY HUX bikini has a red bandeau top with white bottoms, featuring just a little bit of red for a coordinated look everyone will want for themselves!

