Corduroy Is the New Denim and These Retro Levi’s Prove Why





Denim is over. Okay, not really, but when we spot a killer pair of corduroy pants, it’s like every other fabric we’ve ever known just melts away. Even if every last country agreed to grant corduroy its own international holiday, we’d still say the material was underrated. That’s how extraordinary it is!

The thing with denim is that while we’ll always have it in our lives, it’s not actually always suitable for whatever we’re up to. We can’t necessarily wear denim to a business-casual office, for example — and sometimes that’s where we are over 40 hours a week! We wouldn’t wear denim to an interview or out to a more upscale restaurant either. That’s where corduroy swoops in to save the day, and this pair of Levi’s pants is the ultimate style savior!

Ribcage Wide Leg Corduroy Pants for just $98 at Levi's!

Shoppers say these Ribcage Wide Leg Corduroy Pants are “a ‘70s dream” and are loving the “sweet retro vibe” put forth by the wide leg silhouette — arguably the most popular pant style right now. Trends always come back, and this time around, we’re thinking this one will stay for good! Reviewers, who have left only perfect ratings on these recently-launched pants so far, are calling them a “new fall fave,” describing the colors as “gorgeous,” “rich” and “warm.” They agree that the fit is phenomenal and one reported (with attached photos!) that it accentuated their figure to perfection!

These pants are constructed of a 100% cotton, velvety corduroy that’s soft, comfortable and just as easy to wear as jeans. Easier, if anything, because they’re ultra-comfortable and present even more styling possibilities, upgrading even the simplest of tees or sweaters.

These Levi’s feature the iconic brand’s “highest high rise” silhouette for the longest of long legs. They have a traditional zip fly and button closure, along with a five-pocket style. They’re slim through the hip and straight through the leg, and if our legs are on the more petite or taller side, not to worry — because these cords are available in two lengths!

These pants are a part of the Levi’s Premium collection. Levi’s Premium “embodies an elevated take” on the brand’s already impressive pieces, with more time spent creating each garment. For example, they’re constructed with more stitches per inch for increased strength and durability. They also feature special busted seams that “create a signature pattern down the outer sides of the jeans after years of wear.” Yes, years! They’re extra durable, remember? Top these details off with Levi’s signature leather logo patch at the back of the waist and we have forever-favorite bottoms — for under $100!

These Ribcage pants are available in three colors. Caramel Cafe Cord is a light and smooth brown that pairs just perfectly with deeper shades or even crisp whites and neutrals. Navy Blue Cord is similar to dark-wash denim, meaning its versatility is through the roof. Same goes for the last shade, Meteorite, which is black and honestly just too cool.

Make sure to check out the quick size finder tool to make sure you can wear these pants straight out of the box as soon as they arrive on your doorstep. We know we already have our first outfit planned!

