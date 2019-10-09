



It’s officially the time of year when we need to start adding warmer fabrics into our wardrobe, starting with outerwear. We still have a little while ahead of us before we pull out the puffers, but a fall/early-winter coat to combat the chill is essential as the temperature continues to rapidly drop. A designer one, obviously!

Macy’s is currently holding its annual charitable event, The Big Give Back. A big part of this event is the Buy a Coat & We’ll Donate One program, in which Macy’s will “donate a new coat to Clothes4Souls to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter.” All we need to do is buy one for ourselves, and we can’t imagine choosing anything other than this chic Ralph Lauren reefer coat, which is currently over $100 off!

See it: Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Single Breasted Reefer Coat (originally $315) for just $187 with code SAVE at Macy’s! Extra savings end October 14, 2019.

So, let’s get this straight. Not only can we nab a Ralph Lauren coat worth over $300 for under $200, but we can also help provide coats to those in need? And we have nine colors and patterns to choose from? Shopping has seriously never felt so good!

Over 100 shoppers are singing the praises of this piece, calling it their “go-to coat for everything.” They love how flattering the tailored fit is and can only describe the quality as simply “outstanding.” They say the fabric is lightweight and “so soft,” with a cashmere-like feel. They also can’t stop celebrating the timelessness of this design, loving how it’s “in style now and will be for a long time.” That means all of the compliments they’re receiving now are just the beginning of an endless influx!

This RL coat is inspired by menswear but features unmistakably feminine touches to capture the sweet spot between the traditional styles. It has notch lapels up top and a vented hem at the back, which hits around mid-thigh. Over on the front, we’ll find a three-button placket a few flapped welt pockets: one on the left and two on the right. The asymmetry of these pockets is a unique and fun accent that adds a little unexpected flavor to this sophisticated outerwear!

See it: Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Single Breasted Reefer Coat (originally $315) for just $187 with code SAVE at Macy’s! Extra savings end October 14, 2019.

This coat is made of a warm wool blend on the outside and has a full, silky lining on the inside. The sleeves feature buttoned fold-over cuffs to round out the details, but there is so much more to talk about when you consider all of the color variations we can choose from. There are gorgeous solids currently available as well as trendy plaids, and we’re having so much trouble choosing a favorite that we may have to take advice from the reviewers and pick up more than one — especially during The Big Give Back event!

Not only does the extra 15% off from the code SAVE end on the 14th of the month, but so does The Big Give Back, so don’t wait until the first snowfall to add this coat to your cart. The time to shop is now. We’ve never been so excited to receive that glorious tracking number in our email!

See it: Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Single Breasted Reefer Coat (originally $315) for just $187 with code SAVE at Macy’s! Extra savings end October 14, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from Ralph Lauren here and other coats available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!