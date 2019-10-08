



We all have a list of fabrics and materials that are simply irresistible to us. For example, when we spot a lace dress, we feel instantly drawn toward it. When we spot a chiffon accent, we feel like we’re floating up among the clouds. And velveteen details? Their buttery softness sends us swooning at first sight!

When we piece all of these fabrics together, add in a sheath silhouette and sprinkle in equal parts modern and vintage inspiration, what do we end up with? Our perfect dress. This perfect dress isn’t just a figment of our imagination though — it’s real!

See it: Get the Chelsea28 Velveteen Belt Lace Sheath Dress for just $149 exclusively at Nordstrom!

Reviewers say this Chelsea28 dress is “fall wedding perfection,” but “versatile” enough to work for so many other occasions too. They love how it has a relaxed feel but a “super flattering” fit, and they’re obsessed with all of the little details. Same! It’s like every time we look at it, there’s a stylish new accent to discover!

Sheath dresses are form-fitting with an accentuated waist and a hem that hits at or above the knee. They’re often a preferred choice to shift dresses in more formal settings because they effortlessly ride the line between casual and dressy, and this frock demonstrates that concept with notable finesse. We also love how the skirt flares out ever so slightly to add a flouncy and fun touch!

The shade of this dress is called Navy Sapphire, and it looks just as exquisite as it sounds. It has a nude lining and a gorgeous midnight blue lace overlay with blocked sections of varying perforated patterns that are each as eye-catching at the last. And just look at those chiffon ruffles on the skirt! The tiered effect is everything in 2019 and there’s no doubt that it will continue to flourish in 2020 and beyond!

So where does the velveteen come into play? It actually plays a vital role in the overall look of this dress. It stands out as the only black material, circling the natural waist to cinch the figure and elongate the legs. It also adds an air of elegance to an already opulent dress!

Rounding out the details of this sheath dress are a jewel neckline, short sleeves, an exposed back zipper and the chicest little surprise: a keyhole cutout between the shoulder blades. We told you there was always something new to discover about this piece!

All Chelsea28 pieces are exclusive to Nordstrom and made to be “mixed, matched and worn everywhere.” We can certainly do that! If we want to rock this dress at a wedding, we would grab a suede black heel to complement the velveteen at the waist. If we wanted to try something more on the casual side, we like the idea of a bootie or a ballet flat. Even just swapping dainty chain jewelry for chunkier statement jewelry can make a world of difference in an ensemble!

This dress is Lizzie McGuire in Rome status: what dreams are made of. And just like the iconic character, this dress is memorable and widely loved, and we can expect it to make a comeback over and over again!

