This Stylish Ballerina Bra Is Size-Inclusive and Hugs All of Your Curves

If you’re an avid gym enthusiast, then surely you’re familiar with what a standard sports bra looks like. They tend to have a plain, racerback design that’s ultimately unremarkable. There’s nothing wrong with the simple approach — it gets the job done, right? But these days, athletic wear has seriously expanded its horizons and labels have launched innovative sports bras that are seriously fashion-forward.

When it comes to fitness finds, our first stop is Core 10. They make super cute, high-quality items for very reasonable prices — plus, they happen to be a size-inclusive brand that makes their products available for virtually everyone!

These “ballerina”-style sports bras are so stunning, they look like they are fit for a professional dance company. We can picture a prima ballerina rocking this while she’s training for a major performance. These bras are excellent options for yoga, pilates and any other type of workout that involves a great deal of varied movements.

These sports bras have a deep V-neckline and spaghetti straps that meet in the shoulder area. The straps double toward the center of the back to create a gorgeous design. The waist strap is nice and thick, which means plenty of support, and the criss-cross, wrap-style stitching on the front is giving Us all of the ballerina vibes. The back of the bra also has tiny cutouts to finish off the look!

In addition to all of the beautiful colors and patterns that this bra comes in, we love the wide range of sizes available! Core 10 accommodates both standard and plus sizes, and this bra in particular goes up to a 3X. When a product is accessible for multiple body types, we take note for future purchases — and Core 10 has scored major points! Shoppers are saying that this bra is super comfortable, and that the price is truly unbelievable. From barre, to brunch and beyond — your new favorite sports bra is here!

See it: Get the Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X (22W-24W)) ‘Icon Series’ The Ballerina Sports Bra for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

