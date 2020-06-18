These Stylish Leggings Will Make You Want to Throw Out Your Other Pairs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most of Us have a basic pair of black leggings that we rely on for everyday use. But to be quite honest, they are getting pretty boring to wear. With all the time we’ve spent at home lately, our tried-and-true pair may be forced into early retirement.

It’s time to spice up our workout wear, but that doesn’t mean we have to opt for an out-there printed pair. Thanks to this option we found from Core 10, we can stick to black and be more stylish than ever!

Why are we so obsessed? First and foremost, the cooling cutouts on these leggings are incredible. They allow for maximum breathability while we workout, and look so fashionable at the same time! The criss-crossing runs from the back of the leg to just below the knee. These leggings are also high-waisted and have a thick band that sucks your tummy in and smooths everything out. These leggings create a super flattering shape that goes above and beyond your average pair.

You can wear these leggings for cardio, a yoga session or even for a casual day of running errands. They will also look great for a picnic in the park — just throw on an oversized tee and a denim jacket, and you’re good to go!

These leggings come in six standard shades. Shoppers confirm that the quality is absolutely amazing, which is refreshing — since every single pair is seriously affordable. They are not see-through, so you can do your squats in them with complete confidence! They are meant to hit just below the calf, but if you’re on the shorter side, shoppers say that they fit full-length. Either way, you’re getting appropriate coverage. Oh, and did we mention that the sizing goes up to 3X? Nearly every body type can give these leggings a chance— and we’re all about it!

Get the Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) High Waist Yoga Lattice 7/8 Crop Legging for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon!

