This Top-Rated Sports Bra May Motivate You to Step Up Your Workout Game

It’s hard to believe that we’re already halfway through February! How did the time fly by this fast? 2021 has been off to an unpredictable start, and if we’re being honest, those ambitious resolutions we set for ourselves have been neglected.

The good news? It’s never too late to get back on track with our goals — especially in the health and fitness department! In order to score some extra workout motivation, we’re refreshing our exercise attire and picking up this amazing sports bra from Core 10. Its design is so sleek and secure, you won’t even need to wear a T-shirt over it!

Get the Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) Lattice Strappy Back Longline Yoga Sports Bra for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Sports bras that double as cropped tanks offer the best of both worlds. There’s no need to pile on extra layers, which makes working out way easier. The length of the sports bra hits just above the waist, and looks ultra-fashionable when teamed with the matching high-waisted leggings!

The front of the top is simple and straightforward, and the back offers up major criss-cross strap action! It’s a cute and eye-catching style, plus it adds more breathability for your particularly intense workouts.

You can snag this sports bra in a handful of shades that are sure to match any of the leggings or joggers you already own. Buying new workout gear is one of our favorite ways to get pumped about hitting the gym again. The logic behind it may not be foolproof, but whenever we spend money, we don’t want our latest purchases to go to waste! We plan to put this sports bra to good use as we start to make our gains. Hello, summer beach bod!

