We’re hitting that time of the year when we’re not really sure what type of clothes we should be shopping for. We still need things we can wear while it’s chilly out, as for many of us, snow could very well still be on the forecast, but we don’t want to go all out buying winter garments. Spring is right around the corner!

This is definitely the moment to concentrate on pieces you can style for winter and then easily transition to spring. You want something that actually makes sense for both, naturally, rather than something you have to force. Something you can wear with boots one day and sandals the next. Something like this Cosonsen dress from Amazon!

Cosonsen Waist-Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dress $41.00 See it!

This mini dress has a wrap-inspired skater design, serving up two timeless trends in one piece. This means it has a deep-V neckline and a flattering tie at the waist, similar to a wrap dress, but the fluttery skirt is ruffled and asymmetrical, skater-style. It also has long sleeves that taper at the wrists, plus a zip closure in back!

We also liked seeing that this dress is made from 100% dacron, which is a form of high-quality, substantial polyester that’s soft, flowy and airy. Perfect for this type of design! It comes in over 20 colors and patterns too, from solids to florals to swirly stripes. You’ll also notice a bunch of short-sleeve versions of this dress available on the same page!

Let’s get into how we’d style this dress so you can wear it from the get-go without worry. While it’s still cold out, definitely step into a pair of tights. You could layer on knee socks or thigh-high socks as well if it’s extra chilly. Then slip your feet into any kind of boot: Chelsea, combat, riding, heeled, lug-sole, etc. It works with all of the above! You could also throw on a triangle scarf or a beanie for extra warmth, or layer with an oversized blazer.

When the sun starts to shine and the snow has melted away, all you really need to do with this dress is pair it up with your favorite sandals. Flip flops, gladiator sandals, strappy platforms or stilettos — again, anything works. Sneakers and flats will be fantastic too! You can seriously dress this piece up or down in so many ways. Add on jewelry to accessorize!

