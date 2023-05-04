This Popular Snail Essence Can Give Skin a Flawless Texture

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not everyone is blessed with naturally perfect skin, and that’s a tough pill for many of Us to swallow. But of course, there are plenty of different products and treatments on the market which may give your complexion a boost. We love skincare staples which offer multi-tasking abilities, and this snail essence from COSRX is one of those rare finds.

We initially checked it out because of the bold claims it may help even out skin tone and texture, only to discover that it boasts tons of other benefits too! And best of all, this toning treatment is safe to use on sensitive skin because the formula is completely natural and hypoallergenic. Music to our ears!

Get the COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Is it somewhat gross to think about the fact you’re essentially putting snail mucus on your face? Yes — there’s no denying it’s a relatively weird concept. But when you realize all of the benefits this elixir may provide your skin, these confused thoughts go straight out of the window. The majority of this essence’s formula is made up of snail mucin, and this contains a complex combo of different enzymes, proteins and hyaluronic acid, all of which are major players in the skincare sphere. The best part? Everything is derived from nature as opposed to being chemically created in a lab, so you may not experience any of the harsher side-effects other toners or serums on the market have!

This essence may assist in counteracting uneven skin tone and texture, but it can also brighten up your complexion, fade dark spots and even prevent acne over time. It also works as an efficient moisturizer to help hydrate dry skin without over-saturating — a dream for anyone who deals with combination skin. We seriously can’t stop reading about this product, and shoppers are equally enthused! With well over 31,000 reviewers at the time of this article’s publication, this is undoubtedly one of Amazon’s top-selling items, and the testimonials are nothing short of spectacular. It would take hours to go through the impressive roster of ways in which this essence has helped shoppers with their skin’s appearance, so we’ll leave you with this: If you’re stressed out and fed up on your journey to clear skin, before you take more drastic (and pricey) measures, give this option a chance!

