It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Courtney Kerr’s Sold-Out Black Blazer Dress

So nice they dropped it twice. Due to overwhelming demand, Amazon decided to rerelease sold-out styles designed by @kerrently for The Drop. After the curated collection originally went live, all eight items were gone within the hour. These popular pieces are currently available again for a limited time only, so don’t miss this golden opportunity to score some fabulous ‘fits for fall.

True Bravo fans will remember Courtney Kerr (@kerrently) from Most Eligible Dallas and her spin-off show Courtney Loves Dallas. This sassy Southern belle is a fashion blogger and TV personality who has always had impeccable taste. We couldn’t be more excited that Kerr’s trendy looks are now back in stock!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Double-Breasted Blazer Dress by @kerrently for $80 at Amazon! Only available until 5 p.m. ET on September 10, 2021! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

While there are plenty of cute pieces to pick from @kerrently’s collection, we have our eyes on this chic black blazer dress. As Kerr says in her Instagram bio, “All I really care about is skincare, a dirty martini, & black blazers.” The Drop Women’s Black Double-Breasted Blazer Dress by @kerrently is a showstopper. With its relaxed fit and sophisticated silhouette, this fashion-forward number is effortlessly cool. Dress to impress from day to night!

We love that this versatile blazer dress works for virtually any occasion. Kerr notes, “From the bar to the boardroom, or carpool to cocktails … just like you, SHE does it all!” Keep it classy and comfortable in this fully-lined soft blazer with shoulder pads and button closure.

“The $79 Blazer Dress gives me major ‘oversized boyfriend blazer’ vibes when you wear it styled open,” Kerr said. “So whether you prefer to wear it as a dress or as a blazer, it’s a must-have for every closet!” Want to add some edge to your #OOTD? Style this blazer as a dress like Kerr did with knee-high snakeskin boots. Meanwhile, when you’re heading to the office, team the top with a pair of fitted trousers and flats. You can also keep the blazer open as a jacket over a tank and skinny jeans. Because the blazer dress is black, you know it goes with everything. Yep, we’re pretty sure we just discovered our new wardrobe staple!

