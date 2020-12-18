This Blurring Primer Is Like an Airbrush Filter for Your Zoom Calls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In general, we like to think we’ve gotten the hang of Zoom by now. We know how to start and join a chat, we know how to toggle our audio and video on and off, we know how to use the chat feature — it’s all becoming second nature. There is just one thing, however, that we can’t figure out.

How in the world is it possible to look good on camera? Zoom and other video chat services tend to bring out our insecurities. It’s like the light hitting our face is suddenly exacerbated, highlighting everything we thought was hidden. Suddenly, oily skin is shining like a disco ball in the glare, and small blemishes have become blurry red blotches. You can’t even throw on a mask to cover them up, since you’re at home! If you can’t stop staring at yourself during your Zoom calls, trying to angle your face until you’re satisfied with what you see, you need to check out this primer.

Get the Blurring Primer for just $38 at COVER FX with free shipping!

This COVER FX primer is the real deal. Even The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco wore it on her real life wedding day. Reviewers are nearly unanimous in their bursting love for it. They say it’s “hands down the best primer [they’ve] ever used” and that it gives them a “smooth and flawless complexion.” The “soft focus effect” it provides is exactly what we need during Zoom work meetings and family video chat catchups!

This primer has a silky and lightweight texture, gliding right onto skin for an airbrushed effect. Pores and fine lines may seem to disappear with just a swipe. It’s not only makeup though. This primer will be a hit with skincare lovers too, boasting ingredients like butterfly lavender and vitamin E. It’s also free of fragrance, mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and talc. It’s vegan and cruelty-free too!

Get the Blurring Primer for just $38 at COVER FX with free shipping!

To use this primer, start by cleansing skin and moisturizing with your favorite face cream. Then, take a bit of primer at a time and use your fingertips to blend the product outward from the center of your face. You can, of course, do this right before applying makeup to create a smooth canvas, or you can just wear it on its own for a super natural yet flawless look. Less expectedly, this primer is also recommended for use over makeup! Simply grab it when you need to retouch a spot during the middle of a long day.

If you were starting to feel some Zoom fatigue, this Blurring Primer might just be the thing to lift you back out of it. Plus, of course, it’s not like it has to be solely reserved for video calls. It will be there for you next time you have an IRL gathering too. Nothing like redoing that first impression with stunning skin!

Get the Blurring Primer for just $38 at COVER FX with free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more primers here and check out everything else at COVER FX here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!