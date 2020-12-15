Oily Skin? Try This $12 Vegan Prime + Set Powder for Long-Wearing Results

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you prime your skin before applying makeup? Do you set the makeup afterward with a powder or spray? We’re told how important these steps are, and yet many of us still choose to skip them. Why? Because we’re not totally convinced they’re worth the extra money and effort.

It’s true that some primers and setting powders aren’t worth it. Some of them simply don’t work, some don’t have the right kind of ingredients we’re looking for and others are so overpriced that we’d rather just have our makeup look a little worse. But what if using them could actually make a major difference? And what if you could get both in one product, for under $12, with vegan ingredients?

Get the Over / Under Prime + Set Powder for just $12 at Undone Beauty!

This Over / Under powder is out to prove its worth in your makeup routine, and it really doesn’t have to try that hard. The moment you try it will be the moment you realize just how valuable it is. It’s a lightweight two-in-one pressed powder that primes and sets, claiming to not only absorb oil and minimize pores but to “lock down” makeup for some seriously long-lasting glam!

This powder is key for a smooth, shine-free finish that looks like naked skin. It feels like it too. Reviewers say it has a “light and airy” finish that feels like it’s “barely there.” They say it “goes on seamlessly” and are so happy to have experienced “no caking” the way they do with other powders. They “love how natural” this powder looks, and say their skin looks so good with it on that they “don’t even need a layer of foundation.” It “keeps [their] oily T-zone shine-free for many hours,” so they can simply set it and forget it!

Get the Over / Under Prime + Set Powder for just $12 at Undone Beauty!

We’re not even done listing the reasons we love this powder. How about the fact that it contains jojoba extract to balance skin and keep it happy? Or how about the fact that it’s totally cruelty-free, paraben-free and gluten-free — along with being vegan? And have you thought about how it can help clear up an overcrowded vanity? When you only need one product for priming and setting, that means more clear space!

This powder comes in three translucent shades. Light is for fair to medium skin, Medium is for medium to deep skin and Banana Bare is for medium skin with yellow undertones. To use any of the above, simply dab a makeup brush into the compact and lightly sweep the powder all over your face, evenly distributing and blending. Do this either just before putting on makeup or right after — or both! Check yourself out in the mirror afterward and you’ll see why reviewers are saying they “won’t ever go without” this product again!

Get the Over / Under Prime + Set Powder for just $12 at Undone Beauty!

Looking for something else? Shop all makeup products at Undone Beauty here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!