This Cozy DKNY Turtleneck Is 50% Off at Macy’s for a Limited Time!





It’s no secret that sweaters are some of our favorite clothing items around. We can’t help but adore their cozy nature and love collecting all of the cutest styles. It’s not just the sweaters themselves — it’s fall and winter fashion in general. We love styling these pieces to create the chicest outfits that fit the season!

If you’re a sweater connoisseur, then this is the best time to stock up on them — because we’ve finally reached Black Friday season! This is the time of year when we can score some serious steals on tons of amazing clothing, including tons of comfy sweaters — like this DKNY one that we found at Macy’s!

Get the DKNY Striped High-Low Hem Sweater (originally $89) on sale for $45 at Macy’s, now through November 30th, 2019!

We can only imagine how comfortable this sweater is just by looking at it. The DKNY Striped High-Low Hem Sweater puts a unique spin on a classic turtleneck. It’s oversized in both the overall fit, as well as the turtleneck collar — and the hemline can look flattering on virtually any body type. What’s super cool about the turtleneck is that you can wear it standing up for a semi-mock neck look, or fold it down if you’d like.

It’s cut in a high-low style that’s shorter at the front and longer in the back. There are subtle slits on either side of the sweater that separates these two different hem lengths — and the sleeves are extra long and nearly cover your entire hand. Cozy goals!

This sweater also has an oversized checkered knit pattern that’s in classic black and white. With all of these factors combined, it’s clear that this is a piece that will stay on rotation in your closet for many seasons to come. It’s something that we can wear to work, out to a nice dinner or while lounging around at home. And the fact that it’s on sale for half-off right now only makes this an even better purchase!

Shoppers love that this DKNY sweater is “perfect” and that they’ve “received several compliments” while wearing it. One reviewer even said that “this is one of the most beautiful items [they] have purchased from Macy’s,” which is a bold statement. We’re sure that anyone that picks up this sweater from DKNY will fall in love with it instantly — and we don’t think anything can beat the 50% off price tag!

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from DKNY and shop the entire women’s sale section at Macy’s here!

