Joggers are the perfect remedy for getting some R&R. If you’re looking to give your loungewear collection a proper update, then you’re in luck! Your pals at Shop With Us have spotted the answer to your comfy dilemma — the Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pants. (You’re welcome!)

From a collaboration inspired by blogger Erin Schrader, these $44 pants exude comfort. Its drawstring-waist and tapered leg make these bottoms an instant classic for your everyday easy style. Designed with a knit blend, this pick will give you a brushed, cozy feel you’ll want to live in.

Available in two colors, including black and heather grey, these functional pants are sure to complement your wardrobe.

Whether you’re hitting the gym or snuggling on the couch with a good book and glass of wine, these joggers will go the distance. Team with a breezy tank and fuzzy slippers to lounge around the house. You can even shake things up with a jean jacket, T-shirt, sneakers and a cross-body bag for an effortlessly cool vibe.

See It: Grab the Gibson x Living in Yellow Skye Cozy Jogger Pants at Nordstrom for only $44!

