When it comes to stocking up on a versatile essential, an LBD is always our top choice. The perfect pick for days when we need a stylishly appropriate look for the office or a chic style for a night out on the town, this classic staple is one we can wear all year-round. While we can easily add a mididress or maxidress to the mix, we find that a little black dress serves up a playful and classic vibe that will always make a statement.

That’s why we’re so excited to shop the Saks Off 5th Clearance Sale! With tons of styles in the sale section with an additional 60 percent off, now is the perfect time for a little retail therapy! While there are tons of designs that will make a great addition to our wardrobe, once the Shop With Us team spotted this cashmere offering, we immediately had to add this piece to our closet.

See It: Grab the Cashmere Saks Fifth Avenue Cashmere Shift Sweaterdress at Saks Off 5th for 75 percent off the original price of $348, now $85 in multiple colors while it’s still in stock. Not quite your style? Check out other cashmere dresses at the Saks Off 5th Clearance Sale today! Be sure to use code “48HOURS” to earn an extra 60 percent off on select styles.

The Cashmere Saks Fifth Avenue Cashmere Shift Sweaterdress offers a simple, yet undeniably stylish construction perfect for everyday wear. Designed with 100 percent cashmere, this number will keep Us nice and cozy all day long. Great for our chilly weather wardrobe, this knit will definitely get plenty of wear throughout the season.

Flaunting a pullover style, we love that we can add this creation to our no-fuss lineup with ease. We also dig the rib-knit detailing at the neck, cuffs and hem that adds a trendy touch to the garment. Made with a fitted silhouette without the super tight feel, we can look forward to effortless comfort. Complete with a crewneck cut and long sleeves, this snug find will definitely become our favorite in no time.

While we can’t stop fawning over this LBD, we can also shop this style in other colors. The latte heather hue is a great option for days when we’re in need of a chic neutral. A nice color that will look amazing on all skin tones, this frock is the essential our closet needs. Opting for a cool neutral? The sleet (grey) style is just the ticket! We can also slip on the snow style for a chic minimalist look. A chic construction that we can dress up or down seamlessly, there are a variety of looks we can’t wait to try.

For days when we’re looking to enjoy a night out on the town, we can wear this black garment with slim-strap sandals, a moto leather jacket, an embellished cross-body bag and a bold lip.

We can even welcome this style into our casual wardrobe with knit sneakers, tights, a midicoat, and a backpack for a comfy ensemble. Running errands? Slip on ballet flats, a top coat, leggings and tote bag to seal the deal. We can even ditch the ballet flats and whip out our favorite over-the-knee boots or knee-high design for an instant style win!

Cozy in nature, we can even slip this number on while we’re relaxing at home. All you need is a pair of fuzzy slippers to top off the look.

We can’t get enough of this amazing deal! Normally retailing for $348, we were elated to see a 75 percent off markdown, leaving Us with an $85 price tag! Now, this is what we call a sale!

Saks Off 5th shoppers are in awe with this dress. Reviewers adore the top-quality build and simple styling. Dubbed as an elegant cashmere style that can be worn anywhere, this sweaterdress is certainly worth adding to our armoire.

Sizes extra small to extra large are currently available in select styles. While there are tons of cashmere styles on the market, we have never seen a deal like this before! If you’re looking for another dress to top off your LBD collection, you can’t go wrong with this essential.

With this sale currently in full swing, now is the time to act fast! Give your closet the upgrade it serves and shop this find while it’s still in stock today! Be sure to use the code “48HOURS” to score instant savings on select items!

See It: Grab the Cashmere Saks Fifth Avenue Cashmere Shift Sweaterdress at Saks Off 5th for 75 percent off the original price of $348, now $85 in multiple colors while it’s still in stock. Not quite your style? Check out other cashmere dresses at the Saks Off 5th Clearance Sale today! Be sure to use code “48HOURS” to earn an extra 60 percent off on select styles.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us. team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!