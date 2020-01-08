Cozy Pullovers Are Trending and We’ve Found Your New Go-To Piece

Turtlenecks have come a long way over the years. Gone are the childhood memories of feeling trapped in a piece that features a roll-neck. Nowadays, it’s all about bundling up — be it a turtleneck, a fabulous fleece teddy coat or some cozy combination of the two.

It’s all about reimagining tried-and-true trends and adapting them to best fit your lifestyle. That’s exactly why we’re highlighting extra-warm turtlenecks. Given the season and our need to be as comfy as possible at all times, this one is a must-buy!

Grab the Zella Funnel Neck Pullover (originally $60), now with prices starting at just $40 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

The Zella Funnel Neck Pullover isn’t a normal turtleneck. It’s a cool one. It’s untraditional and more on the trendier side, and shoppers have even called it “perfect” and stylish.” Because of the loose design, you won’t actually feel like you’re wearing a constricting piece — which is essential if you’re on the go.

In terms of colors, you’ve got two options here — and they’re both solid choices. There’s a Navy Medieval or a Heather Grey version, both of which can be worn with pretty much anything that exists in your closet already. The power of neutrals! But don’t feel like they need a complementary color to make them stand out! Their subtle glamour speaks for itself.

Nearly every reviewer commented on how “soft and comfortable” the polyester and spandex blend was. As many of Us know, spandex has a reputation of essentially molding to our bodies — which is perfect for a piece like this.

While this turtleneck has stretch, it won’t shift its shape too much and end up looking unflattering. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Reviewers were “pleasantly surprised” about how well-fitting this top is. The proud owner who stated that it’s “perfect to throw on to and from running” summed it up best.

This turtleneck is the epitome of versatility! Thanks to the funnel neck and long sleeves, not to mention the warm and comfortable material, this will quickly become a staple piece. So, what are you waiting for? From the “flattering neckline” to the “flawless fit,” the trendiest basic of the season can be yours right now. Oh, and by the way — it’s on sale!

