Nothing beats a snuggly pair of slippers — especially during wintertime. Whether you prefer fuzzy or less frilly options, finding the perfect pair of slippers to meet your needs is an easy shopping expedition. If you like faux-fur styles, we found a pair of cozy Sorel slippers at Zappos that are 37% off right now!

The Sorel Nakiska Slide II Slippers have the potential to become your new favorite off-duty footwear. They have a soft suede upper with plush faux-fur trim and a matching lining for a cozy and relaxing option. The removable molded EVA footbed provides the most optimal underfoot support and comfort and has a faux-fur top cover. Also, they come with textured rubber outsoles which offer excellent traction and durability.

Get the Sorel Nakiska Slide II Slippers for just $54 (previously $85) at Zappos!

Styling these slippers — if you choose to — is an effortless task! You can throw these on with your favorite pair of joggers and a sweatshirt while lounging around the house. Note — it’s best to keep these babies indoors to keep their material intact.

Sorel has thousands of fans worldwide, but one Zappos reviewer said, “Comfy. They are easy to put on without hands, aka slide feet in and go. They don’t slip on the floor. The sole is solid enough to feel good about wearing them outside but also soft enough to not be uncomfortable if you curl up on the couch with them on. They are warm, and oddly, my feet don’t sweat in them like they do in my other leather and wool slippers. I bought these to replace an older pair of Sorel slippers that is no longer available. I was grumpy because the soles had worn out on them too soon. And my husband laughed at me and said 15 years probably was not “too soon.” I guess tie flies. A solid slipper. Thanks, Sorel. I’d buy again without hesitation.”

Another satisfied Zappos reviewer added, “I tried these on in a store, but they didn’t have the color I wanted. So, I purchased them online. I usually wear a 9 1/2, but I bought a nine since it fit in the store. They were a little snug when I first received them, but as the lining settled down a few days later, they fit. They are really comfortable and warm, and I like that the sole doesn’t clop on the floor, but it is more muffled. I would definitely recommend them over the three-letter, very expensive slippers, which I thought were not nearly as comfortable.”

If you want a warm and fuzzy pair of slippers for January, then these beauties from Sorel are well-worth your consideration!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Sorel here, and don’t forget to shop Zappos’ Winter Clearance for more great finds!