Get Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Your Doorstep Every Month With Cratejoy

Finding hand sanitizer readily available for purchase right now is next to impossible. Whether you’re safely stepping out to look for it at your local pharmacy or shopping on Amazon, getting your hands on a legit product isn’t easy.

Right now, Amazon is reserving supplies of top-grade sanitizer to the medical professionals that need it most. We commend companies that are making supplies available for those on the front lines a priority. We don’t support hoarding crucial items like hand sanitizer, but if you want to keep a small supply on hand for yourself and your family, we found just the subscription service for you. More importantly, if you’re working in an essential field and still leaving the house daily, this could be a game-changing addition to your monthly haul. In fact, there’s a gifting option — so this could be a fantastic way to thank a nurse in your life.

Just when you thought you’d never be able to secure hand sanitizer again, Cratejoy comes to the rescue! Here’s the scoop: This subscription box delivers an entire month’s supply of Handy Antiviral Hand Sanitizer for just $30 per month. The company will ship the box directly to your doorstep on the 4th of every month, so if you want to be covered for April, you need to sign up soon (as in today)! The website states you have to seal the deal by the 1st of the month in order to guarantee a shipment. Once the clock strikes midnight, you’ll be out of luck.

Your box will include five bottles of the hand sanitizing product, which measure eight fluid ounces each. The solution contains 75% alcohol, which is exactly the percentage that we’re looking for. This sanitizer can help kill germs and other bacteria on your hands in a flash — especially if you’re on a social distancing walk or running essential errands, far from a sink with soap and water.

This product uses the World Head Organization’s handrub formulation, so you can feel confident knowing that this product is as effective as can be. We truly didn’t think that it could be this easy to get just the right amount of hand sanitizer that many need in the frantic times that we’re living in. That’s why we’re so glad that we discovered this Cratejoy delivery service — we hope you can pay it forward to someone who requires it most.

