17 Crochet Styles for a Breezy, Boho-Chic Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summertime for Us usually means swapping out heavy fabrics for linens and cottons in all of their airy, breathable glory. But there’s one style of summer clothing we don’t want you to forget: Crochet pieces! We want you to start thinking of crochet as something less vacation-exclusive and more of an everyday fashion essential. Crochet knits are a serious way to ensure some compliments as the weather heats up!

We love the boho-chic, ‘70s vibe of crochet pieces, and we really adore how some brands have modernized the aesthetic. If you want to get in on this but aren’t sure where to start, let Us show you 17 of our favorite crochet pieces of all different kinds!

1. One size fits most with this adorable Romwe halter top, and we love that it has built-in cups so you can go bra-free!

2. While many crochet pieces come in earthy, natural shades of beige, brown or off-white, this cute ruched Saodimallsu top comes in such pretty pops!

3. Now this is a new way to wear crochet! This Farm Rio denim jacket from Anthropologie has a colorful crochet back that reminds Us of a pretty warm weather blanket!

4. This Jeasona crochet cover-up would obviously be great over a swimsuit, but we also recommend wearing it over a fitted tank mini dress!

5. This Free People Glisten tank from Revolve is so easy to wear but such a stunner for summer!

6. The bow on this Flysearcher tunic tank is so unbelievably cute, and you can actually wear it in front or back!

7. Color-blocking and crochet? Count Us in for nabbing this Sherrylily tank!

8. Combining a crochet knit with the current booming bucket hat trend was a genius move for this ZLYC hat!

9. These Ayliss crochet pants are seriously going to turn you into a summer fashion icon!

10. This Anthropologie midi dress gets you the crochet look without any see-through perforations!

11. This Lulus crochet lace dress is fancy but fun and unique. We love how the lace spills over at the hem!

12. This SheIn romper is so summery. It has a crochet torso and flowy shorts, and it will leave everyone envious!

13. We wouldn’t forget about footwear! These ultra-popular Ollio ballet flats are nice and breathable (and beautiful) thanks to their crochet upper!

14. This WenHong crochet skirt is actually super flattering and would be so cute with a crop top!

15. We love our kimono-style, flowy cover-ups, but this Bsubseach long cover-up is our new favorite. It would work perfectly well with denim shorts and a tank or over a little black dress!

16. A crochet bag is such a cute accessory, and this Florabella wristlet from Revolve will go with everything!

17. This Lulus Bonfire crochet top is a day-to-night piece we wouldn’t want to miss this year (or the next)!

