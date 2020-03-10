Finding workout leggings that are comparable to a pair from a high-end brand isn’t always the easiest task. We think it’s worth it to invest in one or two upscale activewear sets, but if we’re working on our fitness multiple times a week, options are necessary. No one wants to rock the same gym ‘fit every single day!

Luckily for Us, you can find designer dupes aplenty on sites like Amazon. We’ve already discovered one pair that closely compare to the Lululemon Align tights — and these capri leggings might be the next addition to our workout wardrobe!

Get the CRZ YOGA Women’s Yoga Capri Tights for just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

CRZ YOGA, the brand responsible for our favorite Lululemon dupe, has hit it out of the park yet again with their capri-length mesh cutout leggings. We love the shorter length — it’s perfect for the spring and summer, and the paneling creates tons of breathability that’s truly our secret weapon to staying cool during a sweaty gym sesh.

These athletic tights are made from a buttery soft four-way stretch fabric that isn’t see-through. The stitching of the material — especially on the back of these leggings — is meant to accentuate your curves and enhance your figure. These workout pants are high-waisted and have a thick waistband, which includes a small seamless pocket where you can hide small items — like a credit card or your house key.

The leggings come in two different colors — a brown and pink hybrid and a standard black. The mesh panels are placed in spots where ventilation is key, especially if you’re running outside on a hot day. Even if you aren’t working out, these leggings are great to wear for running errands or hanging at home.

Shoppers call these leggings “supportive” and that they “fit perfectly, especially for shorter people.” One reviewer notes that “they don’t fall down” while they’re working out, which is definitely a plus. Considering how affordable these leggings are, we can tell that we’re going to get a serious bang for our buck. Now there’s no excuse to skip the gym after work!

