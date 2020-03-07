Think about your casual, everyday style. Not much to picture, right? Some basic blue jeans, a tee and some plain sneakers. It’s an easy look to put together and an easy one to wear, but it doesn’t leave us feeling particularly cute. We’re not interested in dressing up 365 days a year though — if even a quarter of that. We do, however, wish we had a little something to make those casual outfits shine — just without any of the added effort or discomfort!

That little something? A pair of Keds. We know, Keds are the ultimate everyday shoes, endlessly comfortable and versatile, but how do they help us in this situation? A certain little collaboration with Kate Spade New York will answer that question the moment you lay your eyes on it. This pair of sparkling sneakers, specifically, is exactly the thing to turn a forgettable look into a simply unforgettable one!

Get the Keds x Kate Spade New York Glitter Sneaker for just $85 at Nordstrom!

These glamorous sneakers were released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kate Spade New York, and have since earned over 150 reviews on Nordstrom alone. Shoppers say they are “a must” for your wardrobe, presenting the “perfect amount of sparkle” to “make every outfit so much fun.” They love the “adorable bling” and say it looks “even better in person,” hence why the “compliments are endless” when they wear them. On top of all this? These are Keds, after all, so the padded footbed earns these sneakers the reputation of being “very comfortable” too!

Apart from the glittery upper of these low-tops, another feature we are seriously loving is the laces. They’re like little satin ribbons! Even better is that they gather into sleek metal aglets, matching the eyelets they’re woven through. Obsessed! Other details you’ll notice are the Keds logo at the heel and the spade logo hardware above it. Below these, of course, is the rubber outsole, providing a sturdy grip so you can wear these shoes everywhere!

We seriously mean it when we say everywhere, by the way. As we said, these are a great choice to upgrade your everyday looks, but because they are so sparkly, they won’t look out of place when worn with dressier pieces as well. In fact, many shoppers even bought a pair for themselves specifically to wear to their wedding! They’re definitely a more comfortable option than heels, especially when you’re on the dance floor in a long gown!

These shoes are currently available in seven colors at Nordstrom, one of which is actually a leopard print. Brides might especially be drawn to the White, Cream, Silver, Multi Metallic and Rose Gold options, but anyone can wear them. There’s also a black version for a more subtle sparkle. These top-rated sneakers run true to size, so grab your pair today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



