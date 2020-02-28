This Sporty, Stretchy Pullover Proves That Activewear Can Be Chic Too

Activewear isn’t always the chicest, to say the least. It’s way more focused on comfort, mobility and functional fabrics — and those are all very important! But would it hurt to add just a little bit of flatter to that fit?

According to Russell Athletic, that’s not a problem. The brand is, after all, the “Inventor of the Sweatshirt,” so it clearly knows what’s its doing when it comes to athleticwear. Other brands, take notes — because RA got it so, so right when it comes to this sporty-chic pullover!

Get the Russell Athletic Women’s Lightweight Performance 1/4 Zip starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are thrilled with having this piece in their closet — but even more thrilled when it’s on their body, of course. They say it’s made of the absolute perfect material that’s not too thick but not too thin, and is fitted but doesn’t cling uncomfortably to their bodies. They love how it’s extremely comfortable and even feels really nice against their bare skin. Because it’s so lightweight and flexible, they’re noting how great it is for packing on trips too — or even just in your tote so you can hit up the gym after work!

Know when you’re going for a walk or a jog and the wind is super chilly, but it’s not actually warm enough out for a full-on coat? That’s when this Russell Athletic piece really shines. Shoppers love how it takes the edge off those frigid breezes without leaving them overheated. It’s a great way to protect their skin from the sun’s damaging rays too without needing to immediately roll up their sleeves!

There is even more to love about this pullover’s material, if you can believe it. Take the four-way stretch technology of the fabric that will never, ever hold you back from the goal ahead of you, or the moisture-wicking technology that will keep you feeling dry and light even when you’re sweating it out. There’s odor protection too!

Adding some versatility to this piece is its quarter-zip closure, making its way from the stand collar to the bottom of the chest. Want to change things up even more? Try a different color! There are eight available, and they all have a heathered texture that’s both flattering and totally cute. Each and every one is as sporty as it is feminine, and that’s a heavenly combo we don’t often see. We’ll take one of each, please — at the very least!

